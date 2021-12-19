Locals win 7 medals in pickleball

Fort Wayne players earned seven medals at the USA Pickleball National Championships last weekend in Indian Wells, California, including three gold medals.

Tim Heffron and Matt Carpenter won the men's doubles 3.5 50 and older division, Matt Brandenberger and Jeff Coil won the men's doubles 3.5 35 and older title and Jean Heffron and Debbie Vanegas captured the women's doubles 3.5 65 and older competition.

Sarah Rahrig won the only singles medal from Fort Wayne, taking the women's 5.0 55 and older title. She also won a silver medal with Peggy Timbrook in the women's 4.0 55 and older division.

Bob Donohue and Bruce Hartman won silver in the men's doubles 3.0 65 and older division, and Kris Ramani and Kim Knotts won the bronze in the mixed doubles 4.0 50 and older competition.

There were 28 players from Fort Wayne competing.

Learn stained glass at Salamonie Lake

Salamonie Lake is hosting stained glass classes for beginner and intermediate level artists in January and March at its Nature Center. The classes will be taught by local artist Katy Gray, and all materials will be provided.

The classes are:

• A beginner's one-day stained glass class will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 and again from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 8. Cost is $30. Participants will learn how to make a red-tailed hawk feather sun catcher.

• Multiday classes designed to create a glass-on-glass framed mosaic image inspired by nature are scheduled for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 22. Participants should plan to attend each class. Cost is $60 per person. All materials will be supplied.

• A two-day intermediate class is scheduled for 1 to 3:30 p.m. March 5 and 6 from and again 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 9 and 10 to create a bee on a coneflower. All participants of this class must have had recent stained glass cutting and smoothing experience. Cost is $40, and all materials will be provided.

All classes are geared for adults, but older youth with experience may be accepted. Discounts are available for multiple people.

All require advance registration 10 days before the workshop. Space is limited.

Call 260-468-2127 for more information or to register.

Salamonie Lake (on.IN.gov/salamonielake) is at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews.