Not horsing around

One of Northeast Indiana's most unusual high school athletic teams is one most people have no idea exists.

And the Canterbury equestrian team is unique in several ways, from being coed, from rarely practicing together and from being from many different schools. It's also highly successful and has been since its inception six years ago.

They also don't get to ride their own horses during competitions, and to be on the team they don't even have to own a horse, either. When the students arrive at a competition, they mount horses they've never ridden before. Imagine any sport where competitors meet their “teammates” a minute before playing.

“You go to the show, you literally draw the name of a horse out of a hat, bucket or computer draw,” said team coordinator Maggie Hornbostel. “You are not allowed to practice on the horse before you enter the ring. You step up and go in and show it.”

Skill and results are based on how well riders can read and learn to direct their horses, developing relationships and instincts with the horses as quickly as possible.

Team members come from Canterbury (Katian Hornbostel and Enrique Gonzales), Homestead (Sara DeLong), Character Ink Academy (Kahri Felger), Leo (Lauren Cieslinski), Eagle Tech Academy (Kaylee Perry), Columbia City (MacKenzie Burke) and Carroll (Ashley Vie) on the high school squad. The middle school team includes Carroll (Ashleigh Hadley), St. Charles Borromeo (Katie Koepke), Lafayette Meadows (Sarah Lawrence), St. John Emmanuel (Cortney Moake), Heritage Elementary (Rowan Sheridan), Summit (Brynne Foucht), Churubusco (Ariella Cochran), Wyneken Lutheran (Isabellah Troutner), Woodside (Grace King) and Cornerstone Christian (Grace Shively).

Also, imagine how much fun the sleepovers are at two-day competitions when teammates may see each other only once a month. That's also a lot of pizza for 18 players.

Team members are required to undergo at least a year of professional instruction before competing. Most riders begin in the flat class where they show their horse through walking, trotting and cantering. They are judged on their form and how well they handle the horse. As they progress in skill and experience, riders advance to jumping a pattern of eight jumps that they are given when they arrive at the show.

The participants grew up riding at local stables and have been riding for years, but many believe they could not show because they did not own their own horse. Many train at Hunter Hill Stables with Robin Bode and with Maggie Boyle at Black Dog Farms in Marion. Boyle is actually the Canterbury coach.

The squad competes in one event a month starting in August and running through the national meet in April. The Midwest zone includes Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois, and there are 12 regions within the zone and 31 teams within Indiana. Canterbury has qualified riders to the semifinals and zones every year and have regularly placed at nationals. There are three former members who have earned scholarships to ride on college teams.

Canterbury has always been the No. 1- or 2-ranked team in the region, and last year either won or finished second in five of six competitions during a truncated schedule because of the pandemic. This year, the squad has competed in five competitions so far and has always ranked among the top three finishers.

“It's a wonderful sport,” Maggie Hornbostel said. “It teaches the girls so much responsibility and teamwork and helping each other and learning to lose because you lose a whole lot more than you win. Also learning to fly by the seat of your pants. You walk into the ring and the first three steps you make a mistake, 'What am I doing wrong and what am I going to do to fix this? What do I do differently to calm this horse down and get him to understand what I want him to do?' You have to figure this horse out.”

Maggie Hornbostel and Jen Dresdow started the team six years ago with five Canterbury students. There used to be three other teams from the Fort Wayne area. As the team grew, Boyle was added as coach and took over three years ago when Dresdow moved to Virginia.

While the riders may be learning the basics, the horses are top-notch, some used by college teams or retired from extensive national competition.