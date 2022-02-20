Cowboys rustling up Saturday at Salamonie Lake

Salamonie Lake will host its annual Cowboy Gathering from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center.

Ed Cullison will describe the Red Rock Ride, which is an outfitted and guided horse/mule ride featuring Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Lasagna, table service, lemonade and coffee will be provided. Participants should bring a dish to share and a donation for the Power the Camp fundraiser.

Advance registration is required by calling 260-468-2127.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is at 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews.

