Fremont pastor delivers strong message

Jon Bruney is not a traditional pastor, and not just because he loves rock 'n' roll and wearing shorts. He's always lifted weights as a hobby, but it has become a major part of his ministry.

Last month, the pastor at Fremont's Zion Missionary Church appeared on TBS's “Go-Big Show” which specializes in extreme stunts, holding back two motorcycles going full throttle in opposite directions with straps from each upper arm.

And he made it look easy.

“Eventually what happens is, you are holding for so long you are getting covered in tires,” Bruney said. “There's not much more you can do. It's just smoke as far as you can see.”

Bruney, 50, who has been the pastor at Zion since 1996, has written three books, started a weekly television ministry, hosts the podcast “Pressing the Limits” and uses his strength to encourage othersl.

He has appeared on “Ripley's Believe it or Not,” “America's Got Talent,” “To Tell the Truth,” “The Today Show” and “Guinness World's Records Unleashed” with his stunts and message.

“It just shows you, put something in the hands of God and don't do it to glorify yourself and God opens a lot of doors for you,” Bruney said. “If you give God everything he can do stuff with it that will just blow your mind.”

That includes bending steel pans, blowing up hot water bottles until they explode, letting his wife, Amy, jump rope on a board of nails resting on his chest and pulling a semi for a mile. He's also torn phone books in half, bent steel bars over his head, bent nails, log lifting and driving nails through boards with his hands.

Give him an idea and he'll probably try it.

Not bad considering one of his first tricks was breaking bricks with his elbows. The bricks broke, but he also severely damaged both elbows.

“You can use this strength to inspire people and do something with it instead of just using it as a hobby,” Bruney said. “It grew into so much more. Now we're able to minister through consulting and working with athletes.

“I work with people who maybe normally would never set foot in a church, and now I can have relationships with them because I'm not a regular pastor. God has taken this stuff and there are so many avenues.”

Bruney said he plans on continuing his performances until his body says he can't, though he can do things now at 50 he never could have attempted during his 20s. His next goal – if he can find sponsorship – is to try the motorcycle stunt with small airplanes. He thinks he can break the world record of 90 seconds. He's studied the different pressures involved and says it's definitely doable. He hopes to make an attempt this summer.

“We love the ministry so much,” he said. “God has taken this stuff and there are so many avenues. If it ever stops being effective for Jesus then I'll be done.”

To accomplish these feats, Bruney trains 90 minutes five or six days a week in his dungeon basement. He also spends a lot of time thinking creatively to come up with new sermon topics and lifting challenges.

“It's definitely a challenging life, but I wouldn't change it for anything,” he said.