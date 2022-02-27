Baseball

Foster Park Little League tryouts for Majors and Juniors players, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Empowered Sports Club; must register before tryout; fosterparklittleleague@gmail.com or tshq.bluesombrero.com/fpll.

Running

FWRC Nutri-Run 20K and 5-mile, 11 a.m. March 26 at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road; fortwaynerunningclub.org for information.

Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.