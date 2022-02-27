Experience empowering

Will Robbins' past was so bad that he could bury it under a mountain and none of his friends would ever bring it up again. Instead, the 44-year-old volleyball coach has found how to give his experiences purpose.

The co-founder of Empowered Sports Club along with his wife, Ashlee, Robbins recently returned from Phuket, Thailand, where he helped coach the USA teams in the Beach Volleyball Under 21 World Championships. One American boys team and one girls team each placed ninth in their first international competition.

Those teams also heard a story from Robbins that might serve them for a lifetime.

Though both played volleyball at IPFW, Will Robbins and Ashlee Roth never met on campus because he is seven years older, and as she was graduating from Leo in 2002, he was starting a seven-year stint in federal prison. He played at IPFW from 1995 to 1997, including sitting out a year for poor grades and then was going to transfer in 1998. Though plenty of people tried to help him, he got into trouble instead and was eventually convicted of bank robbery.

“Up until that point, I also had six state cases,” he said. “I got into selling drugs and partying and doing things to maintain that lifestyle. I had to experience it myself because I was wild enough and hard-headed enough that nobody could tell me anything. I just had to experience it for myself and fail on my own, which I did, terribly.”

Early during his prison term, Robbins gave his life to Christ and continued transforming.

“Prison was the best thing for me,” he said. “It took me out of society, and there were strict enough consequences that it opened my eyes and made me ask what I was doing with my life. It set me apart for a period of time where I could study, work out, rehab, get back in shape and get a solid foundation in the word and try to figure out who I was in Christ and what my purpose was.”

He was released at Christmas in 2008, and because of his turnaround was accepted back into the IPFW volleyball family as a true prodigal son. While playing for different teams, he met Ashlee – also the Leo High School coach – at a tournament the following summer. They married in 2010, opened Empowered in 2014 and have helped 10 beach and more than 100 indoor players earn college scholarships. They call the business their chance to mentor and their ministry.

Sometimes sitting behind all the players gathering on the beach courts to gauge their reactions, Ashlee still gets butterflies when she hears her husband tell his story. It's often during Empowered's weekly character-building and leadership-development sessions or in more personal settings when parents ask for help.

“I don't like it when our kids go through trials, but it's really cool that he can relate to them,” Ashlee said. “Maybe it's a kid who is trying out something, and Will's like, 'Guys, I've been there.' He's not their parents or a teacher, but having him be able to sit in front of them and say, 'Whatever you are doing, I've done 10 times worse. I've walked that life, and this is how it ends, so don't do it.' It's pretty special that he can talk to kids about that time in his life.”

And, as she said, he had to lose everything in his life, yet has seen it be restored so fully now. Empowered has grown to over 500 players, and he and Ashlee have 8-month-old daughter, Weslee.

After playing beach volleyball internationally and being part of two Professional Volleyball League indoor national championship teams, Robbins recently started coaching with the national beach volleyball program. The Thailand trip was his first international competition coaching Team USA.

The experience was invaluable, he said, to see how the rest of the world trains and how their programs are designed. He talked with many national team coaches and saw different styles of playing and training.

He was also able to help the U.S. players adjust to their first international travel and competition. There was also a chance to share some life lessons. A couple of players thanked him, saying his perspective will help. He's simply hoping they don't make some of the same mistakes he did so they can fulfill their full potential.

“That's kind of where I've felt my calling is,” Robbins said. “I have friends who have pasts who have buried and kind of run from it, but that's part of my purpose to share that and help somebody who's maybe going down that same path. The best person to be able to relate to somebody who is in that spot is maybe somebody who has been through it.

“If we don't share those stories, a lot of times these kids and others who are going through it may not have somebody to talk to understand where that life ultimately leads to.

“They need to know that there is a way out of it and that you can make the right decisions and get back on the right path and repair relationships and regain lost opportunities.”