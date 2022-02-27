Goalball squads medal in Brazil

The USA Men's and Women's Goalball Teams both won medals at the IBSA Goalball Americas Championships held Feb. 18-22 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The U.S. men's team won the silver medal, while the U.S. women's team won bronze.

The men's team qualified for this summer's IBSA Goalball World Championships and will join the women's team, which had pre-qualified by earning a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The world championships will be June 6 to 18 in Hangzhou, China, and the top two men's and women's teams will earn an automatic berth for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The U.S. men's team averaged over 11 goals at the Americas Championships, as it went 7-1 and hit double digits in goals seven times.

Six of the seven victories ended with the U.S. achieving the 10-goal-margin rule.

The team's only loss of the tournament came in the gold-medal final where it lost to defending Paralympic champion and host country Brazil, 12-2.

Tyler Merren led the offense with 28 goals, followed by Calahan Young with 22, Zach Buhler of Huntington with 17, Daryl Walker with 10, and Christian King and Sean Walker both with six.

Canada won the men's bronze medal with a 10-6 win over Colombia.

The U.S. women's team rolled through their first four games, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 43-3 before losing 6-3 to Canada.

The women rebounded with a 10-0 quarterfinal win over Peru to set up a rematch of last summer's Paralympic Games semifinal with Brazil.

As with the last time the two teams met, the game came down to Brazil stopping a penalty throw with six seconds remaining to preserve a 5-4 victory.

In the bronze medal match, the U.S. women's team shut out Argentina for a 6-0.

Brazil defeated Canada in the gold-medal women's final.

For the tournament, the U.S. women recorded three shutouts in their eight games and outscored their opponents 66-14.

Asya Miller led the way with 20 goals, followed by Eliana Mason with 19, Lisa Czechowski with 18, Libby Daugherty with six and Ali Lawson Trippe with three.

City team wins homeschool title

The Fort Wayne Guardians 16U team defeated the Living Water Marlins 36-16 last week to win the Indiana State Homeschool basketball championship at Triton Central High School.

The Guardians were led by Abby Wilkins and Grace Links who scored 11 and eight points. The Guardians are coached by Courtney Links and David Wilkins.

The Fort Wayne Guardians are a local homeschool Christian basketball league for girls in the Fort Wayne area.