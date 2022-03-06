Bonds built from sled business

When Turnstone's 14th annual Bob Chase Frostbite Open happened Feb. 19 and 20, the most popular person inside the SportONE Parkview Icehouse wasn't a player or coach. It was Randy Kwapis of Mobility Sports who was making his first tournament appearance in two years. Along with his son Matt, he is responsible for providing the sleds that allowed players from the nine teams to play.

“It's been a big challenge to remember everybody's name, but because of my passion for this I remember most people,” Randy Kwapis said with a laugh.

But within less than a minute, he was treating everyone like the old friends they are, laughing, shaking hands and sharing stories.

That's how personal sled hockey is to the Kwapis family because those stories are the coolest part of the job.

Kwapis kind of came upon his coolest job by accident. After his son Matt – who was born with spina bifida – fell in love with sled hockey, Kwapis noticed there was a need and started building hockey sleds in 2005 when the family was living near Detroit. He built 12 sleds his first year and 25 the second, and when his wife, Janice, transferred jobs in 2007, the Kwapis' and their family business Mobility Sports LLC moved to Fort Wayne. Randy and Janice recently moved back to Michigan after 16 years, but Matt still lives in Fort Wayne.

Kwapis increased production to make about 180 sleds annually a few years ago and more than 400 before the pandemic knocked the business back. Now he builds about 20 per month and is hoping to get a boost from the ongoing Winter Paralympics.

When he started, the first one took about two weeks to build, but now he can complete one in two hours and figures he's produced thousands of sleds.

But it's hard to estimate how much hope his sleds have given to youngsters who may have been unable to experience the joy of competing before.

Sled hockey is usually played by those with physical challenges and uses most rules of regular hockey games with checking, passing and line changes. It was invented in the early 1960s in Stockholm and is a popular sport in the Paralympic Games.

Players ride sleds, using pegs on the butt ends of their sticks to pull themselves along on a full sheet of ice. The best shooters can blast the puck nearly 30 mph.

“Before Dad was working in a two-car garage and now he's got a 40 (foot)-by-60 pole barn and he's added a couple of machines,” Matt Kwapis said. “We're making some more of our own items rather than having other companies make them.”

With the help of the Kwapis family, sled hockey has turned into part of the culture of its community of players and families who travel to tournaments every winter. They have all become friends who have experienced the same challenges and sacrifices.

Randy Kwapis has been going out of his way to help Fort Wayne players ever since they came to Fort Wayne, and Turnstone's sled hockey teams won national championships in 2014 and 2017 with his help. He's like the dad who's always in the garage tinkering with go-karts to help his kid become a champion racer.

“They have had a huge impact on sled hockey in this area,” Turnstone sports and recreation coordinator Kevin Hughes said. “It really wasn't moving this way in a significant way until they moved here. He's always working with us and giving us a pretty big advantage to have the only sled hockey company in this country in your backyard.”

But helping others has a tremendous impact on Kwapis, 59, and Matt, 29, who handles the paperwork, marketing and everything else in the business. They understand intimately the challenges families and new players face.

“When I tell them my back story that I play and I'm also in a wheelchair, I think that helps,” Matt said. “I've talked to some parents before who have young kids who are just starting out and they are worried about them, and rightfully so. I tell them you have to let them be kids and be independent or they are not going to want to do anything and they're just going to be sitting around all the time.”

One of the coolest things about sled hockey is it's designed for participants with and without physical disabilities. Maybe one family member is confined to a wheelchair, but sled hockey is something other siblings can also play with them, which is what happened with Matt and his younger sister Kayla. They had the chance to became teammates for several years before Kayla, who now lives in Georgia, attended Ball State University to become a nurse.

“There are so many people who don't know this sport even exists,” Randy said. “There are opportunities for them to do something other than sit in their chair every day. I'm looking forward to the next four or five years when I think there will be some exponential growth. There are going to be some opportunities.

“I'm interested in getting as many people as we can out on the ice.”