DNR passports offer prizes for punches

The Indiana Destination Development Corp. and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources launched the Indiana State Nature Passport last year. To date, over 17,000 travelers have signed up for the passport.

There are 22 new locations to discover and additional prizes are now available for outdoor adventure-seekers.

The free digital passport encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy the outdoors. Participants sign up online for the passport and receive prizes for visiting parks and properties across the state.

Visitors need to check in from their smartphone at one of the designated passport locations.

There are also passport prizes that participants can claim with more visits:

• 10 check-ins – pair of sunglasses

• 25 check-ins – water bottle

• 40 check-ins – hat

• 59 check-ins – backpack

For more information, go to VisitIndiana.com/Explore.

Becoming an Outdoors Woman

The annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop will be from April 29 to May 1 at Ross Camp in West Lafayette.

The workshop is open to women 18 and older and limited to 85 participants.

The program is designed for women to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed, low-pressure environment. Participants will choose four activities from more than two dozen offerings, including fishing, archery, geocaching, wilderness survival, natural gardening, wild edibles, wildlife tracking, shooting firearms, and outdoor cooking.

The workshop is for women who have never tried these activities but have hoped for an opportunity to learn; who have tried them but are beginners hoping to improve; or who know how to do some of the activities, but would like to try new ones.

Women who enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals and who seek time away to reconnect with nature are also prime candidates for the workshop.

Registration for the workship, which opened March 1, will run until there are 85 registrants, can be done online at Indianabow.com.

The cost for the workshop is $250 and includes all equipment, meals, and lodging.