Baseball

Hamilton Park Little League registration open for ages 4-16 at tshq.bluesombrero.com/hamiltonparklittleleague. Email hamiltonparkfwplayeragent@gmail for information.

Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.