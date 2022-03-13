Female hockey on rise here

When Nicole Cato started playing hockey at age 9 in McMillen Park Ice Arena around 1993, she was the only girl wearing skates. By the time she was a North Side senior, she was the captain of the hockey and the girls basketball teams, often playing games for each in a single night.

Cato, whose maiden name was Richardson, became the first Fort Wayne High School Hockey Association female player to earn an NCAA Division I scholarship, leading the way for players such as Laura McDevitt, Gracen Hirschy and Bailey Goodwin. Cato never played with a fellow female until she attended a USA Hockey camp the summer after her high school senior year.

But things are changing quickly, in part because of the first-season Indiana Tech women's team she serves as an assistant coach. There are also more girls playing the game at the SportONE Parkview Icehouse.

Molly Chiappetta, a 15-year-old from Hicksville, Ohio, has only been playing for a year-and-a-half, but she's already hooked. During a recent Saturday, she practiced her stickhandling in the lobby as she struggled to kill time between games.

“My dad always had the games and it just seemed interesting to me,” she said before stopping briefly to talk to a handful of fellow female players.

Female players are the fastest growing area in the Fort Wayne Youth Hockey Association which has been trying to build a base for the last few years. After slow results because of COVID-19 the last two years, the program is taking off.

“Especially having Indiana Tech with a women's team has been huge for us,” said John Salway, the Icehouse's assistant director of hockey operations. “We've been able to show these girls that there's a path for you, and we care about that path. We're not just going to push you through the system, put you on a boys team for you to go through the years and just be an afterthought. We want to find a place for you and we want to find people who look like you so you can look up to them, and say, 'I can do that, too!'”

There have almost always been female players, but never a lot.

“I could see that the girls didn't like the way things were going so I took it upon myself to figure out why,” Salway said. “Really, it came down to they didn't feel included. They were isolated in their own locker room and they would miss team meetings because they were held in the locker room, and they couldn't go in because boys were changing and all of these things.”

Like the female hockey players, Salway understands what it's like as an outsider because he grew up as an outstanding Fort Wayne figure skater. He was usually the only male on the ice, and though he achieved national prominence as a pairs skater, he was largely overlooked in a female-dominated sport.

“Now as a coach, I've been very cognizant that we have boys and girls, and I've tried to do a good job of training our coaches that this sport is for everybody,” Salway said. “We need everybody to feel like there is a place for them, and they've all bought in. Everybody is just on board, full-on, let's build a girls program and it's awesome.”

That might lead to a full-time girls travel team next year and a house-league team. Currently, the travel team players work in conjunction with a South Bend team. Part of that growth comes from “Try Hockey for Free” programs the rink regularly hosts.

Sometimes it's as simple as just paying attention.

“It's important we have a path in both hockey and figure skating for girls,” Icehouse general manager Kaleigh Schrock said. “Due to numbers, it's been difficult to give girls the experience and opportunity they deserve in taking the hockey path. We are developing programs and events for girls not only to help spike interest, but also to create an atmosphere where all the girls in our program feel like they are on the same team.

“John has done fantastic work on coordinating and introducing new girls-only programming and the Indiana Tech women's team has given our younger girl skaters role models to look up to.”