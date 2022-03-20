Miscellaneous

Ivy Tech baseball is holding an Andy's Knockout Chicken fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at CVS Pharmacy, 6279 E. State Blvd.; tdavis457@ivytech.edu for information.

Softball

Coaches Corner Coed Softball League looking teams of five men and five women for Sunday coed league; 704-4486 or 745-0137 for information.

