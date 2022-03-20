New start, name for Derby

After a two-year absence, one of Fort Wayne's most enduring teams is making a comeback.

After their origination in 2005, the Fort Wayne Derby Girls became the city's third-longest sports franchise ever behind the Komets and the Wizards/TinCaps and one of only five to last at least 10 years. They were an example for female athletes with their competitive spirit, drawing large crowds to Memorial Coliseum and using each bout as an opportunity to support local charities.

But the pandemic knocked them off their skates after their last home bout in March 2020. Now they get to start over.

Franchise president Lahapa Brown has announced the squad is reforming under the new banner of Fort Wayne Roller Derby. An information meeting will be held April 5 at the squad's new training location, the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.

“Roller derby has been a love and passion of mine since I was a child, and getting to be a part of it as an adult was just a bucket list item checked off,” said Brown who was an original league member.

“To see the growth that Fort Wayne had for its roller derby leagues since 2005 has been a really cool thing to see. Now the struggle is to reenergize it and in some cases remind people that we're still here after two years off.”

After many of the original team members retired during the previous five years or so, the Derby Girls were attempting to recruit and build the next generation of skaters when the pandemic hit. Many of those younger skaters have been bugging Brown for news about when the league would form again.

“There are a few seasoned skaters who are just chomping at the bit to get back into practice and scrimmaging,” Brown said. “Regardless of their past derby experience, it's going to be slow going to start with just to keep everybody from getting injured just from working out or if they are brand new to the sport.”

Brown said there are currently no bouts scheduled, and there's uncertainty as to what part of the calendar the season would be held. Pushing for bouts in 2022 might not be feasible to everyone getting reacclimated to the skating and conditioning required and the need to find a home facility.

The organization is called a league because it plays host to various teams based on age and skill levels.

As an example, a developmental league of school-age skaters, the Derby Brats, started in 2009. The youngest team was called the Tootsie Rollers.

Depending on the interest, a new squad of youngsters may form, but skaters must now be at least 9 years old.

Also, the team will no longer be called the Derby Girls because the plan is to include male skaters for a coed competition. Previously, there were a few male skaters who trained with the team but did not compete in bouts. The Women's Flat Track Derby Association already offers coed game play.

“We wanted to change the name because Derby Girls doesn't fit if we have a league that represents all skaters,” Brown said.

“It's been talked about for a long time. It was just a matter of getting it done.”

The franchise's reorganization has been underway for more than a year and might eventually include a shift to a 501(c)(3) charity status.

“I hope that we present this to the Fort Wayne community in a way that it will inspire interest and curiosity, and maybe more people will come out to learn what Roller Derby is about,” Brown said.

“We would love to have any one who roller skates in Fort Wayne come check us out. Hopefully we'll answer a lot of questions and gain a lot of new fans, friends and teammates.”

Longtime Derby Girls coach Dan Sherman is returning to train the skaters.