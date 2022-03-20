Trine's golf course open with added simulator

Zollner Golf Course on the Trine University campus is now open for the 2022 season and is offering a new amenity that will let area golfers enjoy the game even when the weather is bad.

The course was open for walking traffic only last week and will be fully open with carts beginning Monday.

Zollner has added a Trackman indoor golf simulator inside the Club Z clubhouse area. The simulator combines radar with high-end optics to track and display the full trajectory of any shot, pinpointing the landing position. It also maps the shot's 3D trajectory in real time, along with impact and launch data.

“The Trackman simulator is not just a way to get some golf in on rainy days and the off-season,” said Jon Busscher, director of golf operations at Trine. “It breaks down every aspect of a golfer's form, allowing them to make improvements when they get back out on the course.”

The simulator also includes a high-definition library of iconic courses such as Pebble Beach, Valderrama, Royal Birkdale and St. Andrews.

Established in 1971, Zollner Golf Course was rated the sixth-best collegiate golf course in the nation and the eighth-best in Indiana, according to reviewers on the Golf Adviser website. Reviews noted the care given to Zollner's greens, the helpfulness of staff, the pace of play and the comfortable seats in the carts.

Lake, river program awards grants

Several Indiana counties will receive funds to improve their waterways because of $1,506,640 in grants awarded by DNR Director Daniel W. Bortner through the Lake and River Enhancement program.

DNR grants totaling $908,700 will be used in sediment or logjam removal projects and will support 13 projects in 15 counties. The remaining $597,940 will be used to fight aquatic invasive plants, including 37 projects involving 57 bodies of water in 11 counties.

Funded projects include grants for both planning and removal of sediment. Removal projects help improve recreation and remove excessive nutrients near inlets. Projects to dredge lake inlets or boating access channels receive the highest priority for LARE funding.

Logjam projects include the removal of massive amounts of debris that block the stream channel. Because some woody debris in streams provides valuable habitat, removal projects focus only on large jams that block the entire stream and may cause bank erosion and cutting of new channels.

Aquatic invasive plant control grants help control or manage aggressive non-native species that can outcompete native species and dominate plant communities. Some examples include Eurasian watermilfoil, curly-leaf pondweed and starry stonewort. The grants can also provide economic benefits to lake communities by improving and increasing public-access opportunities for those who fish or pleasure boat.

LARE grants are funded through the LARE fee paid by boat owners annually when they register their boats with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The grants allow for the completion of projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and local sponsors share at least 20% of the cost.

Reports for all past project reports funded through LARE are at larereports.dnr.IN.gov, which also has more information about the program.

Learn more about LARE at LARE.dnr.IN.gov.