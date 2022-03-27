Basketball

Huntington University Forester Basketball Camp for boys and girls entering grades 2 through 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13-16, cost is $150; Steve Alford Basketball Camp for boys and girls entering grades 2 through 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 20-23, cost is $200; huathletics.com/camps for information.

Golf

Trine University will play host to its sixth annual Ketner School of Business Golf Outing at Zollner Golf Course at 1 p.m. April 29, with a shotgun start. Registration, which is $100 per player or $400 per team. Sponsorships begin at only $100. For more information, go to alumni.trine.edu/ksb-golf-outing or contact Brandon Podgorski, associate professor of sports management, at 260-665-4599 or podgorskib@trine.edu.

