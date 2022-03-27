Scholarships await twin caddies

Though sister and brother Kasey and Carter Craig are twins, their only regret is they can't pull off the old identical trick and fool everyone. Otherwise, they get along pretty well, and for the past three years, the North Side seniors have caddied at Fort Wayne Country Club. Last summer they completed their 100th round with the same group.

Recently they were each rewarded with an Evans Scholarship, which allows them to attend Indiana (Kasey) and Purdue (Carter) starting next fall for free throughout their college career, worth up to $120,000. They were joined locally by Miranda Freeman of Leo (Purdue), Evan Niemeyer of Heritage (Indiana) and Jason Reust of Homestead (Purdue), who all caddie at Orchard Ridge Country Club as this year's recipients.

“I'm so mind-blown by it all still,” Kasey said.

When the notification letters arrived, Carter was so excited he unknowingly took Kasey's letter to show his friends. He said receiving the notice was a relief he hadn't wasted his summers by spending so much time at the golf course, sometimes working 12 hours a day.

“The thing about caddying when you are starting out at the bottom, it's one of the worst jobs ever,” he said. “My first year, I only caddied about four times. It's really hard. The second, third and fourth year is when it really starts picking up.”

Sponsored by the Western Golf Association, Evans Scholarships have been awarded since 1930. Over the last five years, 73 recipients have been from Indiana, including 21 from Fort Wayne who caddied at Fort Wayne Country Club, Orchard Ridge Country Club or Sycamore Hills Golf Club. There were 16 winners from the state this year.

According to WGA Vice President of Communications Amy Fuller, more than 800 caddies applied this year to produce a record class of 315 that will attend one of the 21 affiliated universities across the country, including Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame in this state. Most Big Ten schools are included.

Though achieving 100 rounds is helpful, it's not one of the four main criteria. Applicants must be a quality caddie, display the financial need, produce an outstanding academic record and be of good character with strong leadership skills.

There's no guarantee for any caddie, but they can apply at the start of their senior year, must be sponsored by their club and go through interviews. They get paid for some hot, sometimes long days along the way. The Craigs knew about the program because their older sister Emma used it to earn a spot at IU and will graduate in May, possibly on her way to law school.

There are a record 1,070 Evans Scholars enrolled this year, living in Evans Scholars' housing on-campus. Since 1930, 11,556 men and women have graduated because of the program, including 80 from Orchard Ridge, the course website says.

“A lot of it is just persistence,” Carter said. “You can't give up on it. I'd definitely recommend it to some people because it's a really good job, but it can be hard.”

Both Craigs run on the track and cross country teams at North Side, and Kasey also swims. Because of summer conditioning programs, they usually caddie four or five afternoons during a week. Carter also works in the bag room at the club.

“They look for people who are involved in a lot of things more so than their grades,” Kasey said. “When you move to the Evans House, you have to show you can work with other people.”

Last summer, she carried for 53 rounds, which led all the caddies at FWCC to finish with 109 for her career.

Both Craigs plan on being back out on the course this summer.