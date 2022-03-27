Swim team places well at state meets

Fort Wayne Swim Team placed second last weekend at the Indiana Senior State (no age limits) Short Course Meet in Elkhart.

The girls team was second, and the boys were third. More than 70 teams were represented at this meet.

Mya DeWitt: State champion in 100 and 200 back, 50 free-5th, 100 free-6th, 200 IM-8th

200 free relay-2nd: Lexi Jankowski, Mya DeWitt, Kirsten Lee, Natalie Marshall

200 medley relay-3rd: Mya DeWitt, Lauren Crews, Lexi Jankowski, Natalie Marshall

400 medley relay-3rd: Mya DeWitt, Lauren Crews, Lexi Jankowski, Natalie Marshall

Owen Dankert: 1,650 free-2nd, 500 free-3rd, 200 fly-3rd, 1,000 free-5th, 400 IM-7th, 100 fly-8th

Demetri Panagiotou: 100 breast-2nd, 200 breast-3rd

200 medley relay-3rd: Evan Bushong, Demetri Panagiotou, Owen Dankert, Adam McCurdy

800 free relay-3rd: Adam McCurdy, Evan Bushong, Mason Crews, Owen Dankert

400 medley relay-3rd: Evan Bushong, Demetri Panagiotou, Owen Dankert, Adam McCurdy

In addition, the team placed fourth at the Indiana age group (14-under age swimmers) state short course meet in Indianapolis. More than 75 teams were represented at this meet.

James Hench (11-2 boys): The high point winner for his age group, he won the 200 IM, the 50 and 100 breaststrokes. He was second in the 100 free and third in the 50 and 200 free.

Indiana Master Naturalist course set for Pokagon

The Steuben Soil and Water Conservation District and Pokagon State Park will be host to an Indiana Master Naturalist course weekly beginning May 3 through June 28 at Pokagon. The course will include sections on wildflowers, tree identification, geology and wildlife.

The classes are open to adults, and participation is limited.

Registration is due April 8.

Participants must attend eight of the nine sessions, pass a series of open-note quizzes at the end of each session, and complete 24 hours of volunteer work with a state or local natural resources organization to receive an IMN certificate of completion.

The $120 registration fee includes field guides, the IMN certification fee and other materials. To sign up, contact Aimee Wentworth at aimee.wentworth@in.nacdnet.net or 260-665-3211, ext. 3. For more information on the IMN program, go to indianamasternaturalist.org.

Pokagon State Park, on.IN.gov/pokagonsp, is at 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola.