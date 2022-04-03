Golf

Men's Senior Golf League meeting, 10 a.m. April 13 at Franke Park Pavilion 1; 479-7770 for information.

Running

Wabash – Run the River 5K / 10K / half marathon, 5:30 p.m. June 11 in downtown Wabash; visitwabashcounty.com or hayley@visitwabashcounty.com or 563-7171 for information.

Softball

Summit Softball League accepting men's and co-ed teams for summer season; 715-2515 for information.

