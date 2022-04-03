Indiana in search of conservation officers

The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement is looking for highly motivated, outdoor-centered individuals to fill Indiana Conservation Officer positions across the state.

Anyone interested should first read “Become a Conservation Officer” at on.IN.gov/dnrlaw]on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and complete the pre-screening test under the “Apply” link. Successful completion of the pre-screening test by midnight June 3 is required to receive an application for the hiring process.

To be qualified to pass the pre-screening test, you must be a United States citizen and be 21 years old by Oct. 28. You also must be able to pass minimum Indiana Law Enforcement Academy physical fitness requirements as listed at IN.gov/ilea/physical-fitness-standards.

Conservation officers make up Indiana's oldest state law enforcement agency. ICOs are fully recognized Indiana police officers who enforce and uphold all DNR rules and regulations as well as all other Indiana state laws. ICOs spend most of their time on the job enforcing fishing and hunting regulations, conducting marine boat patrol on Indiana's waterways, and patrolling DNR properties to keep them safe and family friendly.

In addition to traditional law enforcement work, ICOs also engage in specialty areas, including scuba, K-9, search and rescue, swift water rescue, and many more.

Channel catfish in Lakeside Pond

The DNR recently stocked selected urban fishing locations with more than 2,000 channel catfish ranging from 10 to 14 inches with an average of 12 inches. Some 300 fish were stocked in Lakeside Pond.

The catfish daily bag limit is 10 per angler with no size restriction. Find out more about urban fishing opportunities and future stockings at wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/urban-fishing.

Anglers 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license to fish at these locations, but those 17 and younger do not. Licenses can be purchased at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.