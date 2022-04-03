Whole lotta shakes and shakin'

All Tom Filus wanted was a smoothie, but he ended up with a pretty interesting story. And a new exercise routine.

The Fort Wayne medical sales representative and local softball and baseball umpire kept seeing advertisements for protein shakes, and one late afternoon in the fall as he was driving he decided to try one. Seeing a sign for Happy Life Nutrition at 2845 E. State Blvd., he decided to stop. But the closer he got to the door, the louder the music pounded.

Soon as he stepped inside, Filus found 12 men and mostly women, and even a couple children, dancing like crazy, swinging body parts all over in rhythm as part of a Zumba class.

“They were all looking at me when I opened the door so I skipped through the crowd,” the 58-year-old said.

After he ordered his shake, the dancers tried getting him to participate, but he kept making excuses and ducked out. But he kept coming back for the shakes, and finally, someone called him out on his justifications, or lack thereof.

“Once I tried it, I just kind of got hooked,” he said. “I know I get a great workout because my shirt is soaked through. For them, it's a whole lifestyle.”

But that's where the tale gets more interesting.

About three years ago, Ana Karina Olavarria was working as a fitness dance instructor living in her native Chile. During civil unrest demanding political and economic reforms, the car Olavarria's parents were driving with her young son was stolen. After breaking her mother's forearm, kicking her father to the curb and firing a gun near her sister's head that caused temporary deafness, the men who took the car unsuccessfully tried to take the boy with them.

A few months later, after another car was stolen from Olavarria and her husband, David, they filed a police report, which led to continued threats.

“I was scared all the time,” Olavarria said.

Some missionary friends from Fort Wayne suggested the family come to America for a vacation. After a return to Chile, the family decided to come back to Fort Wayne two years ago and are in the immigration process.

While her husband found work as a painter, Olavarria met Luz Maria Peralta, who moved here from Mexico in 1999 and had recently opened Happy Life Nutrition. After seeing some of Olavarria's posts on Facebook from her 10 years leading Zumba, Peralta offered her a spot a year and a half ago.

“It's not so much about the working out, it's about coming and having fun with a nice group,” Olavarria said. “It all depends on the personality of the instructor, and I like to see people smile.”

But what's intriguing is the melting pot of dancers she gathers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. They representing Peru, Bosnia, Guatemala, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Mexico, China, Haiti and the U.S. They are all following Olavarria's lead and dancing like crazy to the Spanish music.

“Language is not a barrier, we understand each other with music,” Olavarria said. “The music unites us.”

Some have lost as much as 50 pounds, though they love celebrating birthdays with cake and ice cream after class.

“I enjoy the dancing and her energy and personality,” said Steffany Molina, a mother of four from Mexico who has lost 20 pounds. “It's like a stress reliever, a happy hour from all the stress of life. Everybody has fun.”

Even Filus says the workouts help with his flexibility and weight control. He's lost 13 pounds since November and gained some new friends.

“She hugs everybody that comes in the door,” Filus said. “She's under the radar but is really a wonderful, wonderful human being. I really like the positivity that's in that room for one hour. There's all kind of different body shapes, and everyone is accepted. Now I'm the one who's always trying to pull somebody over there.”