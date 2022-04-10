Running

The Associated Churches of Fort Wayne's Father's Day 5K will be a walk, run or ruck. The course will circle around Lakeside Park. Proceeds will benefit Associated Churches' programs, Military Families and A Baby's Closet. Check in 7:30 a.m. June 18. Free Kid's Fun Run at 8:15 a.m., 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. Advanced registration is free for children 9 and under, $20 for ages 10 to 15, and $25 for ages 16 and up. Church and business teams are $20 per person. Registration ends June 13. For more information, go to ac@associatedchurches.org

