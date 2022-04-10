DNR seeking opinions from state's anglers

Anglers can share their opinions on Indiana DNR's fisheries management using a survey that will be emailed this week.

The DNR will email the survey to everyone who has a current email address in its electronic licensing system. Anglers can ensure their email on file is correct, update their address, or enter a new one at IN.gov/access.

Survey questions cover broad topics on angler participation, fishing locations, fish stocking, access to fishing spots, and legal fishing equipment. Information gathered will help the DNR develop programs to better serve Indiana's anglers.

The link each angler is emailed will be unique to that angler. Because it will allow only one survey completion, it should not be shared with other anglers.

For questions about the survey, please contact AnglerSurvey@dnr.IN.gov.

More information about the project is at wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/licensed-angler-survey.

Register for Women's Wilderness Weekend

Learn outdoor skills in a relaxed environment at Patoka Lake's Women's Wilderness Weekend on April 22-24.

Participants will camp overnight Friday and Saturday nights in the modern electric campground and learn skills such as archery, kayaking, fishing, Dutch oven cooking, wild edibles, wilderness first aid, rifle and trap shooting, operating a boat, self-defense and other topics. All Saturday meals will be provided as will breakfast Sunday.

Cost is $65 per person for the weekend, and registration is required by today. Register by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447 or emailing interpretive naturalist Dana Reckelhoff at dreckelhoff@dnr.IN.gov.

Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN.

DNR floats new survey for lake users

Users of Big Lake (Noble County), Bryant Creek Lake (Monroe County), and Prairie Pond (Pike County) can share their opinions on their experience with DNR via a new online survey. The survey is for all users of these lakes, not just anglers.

The survey takes less than a minute to complete. It asks questions about a user's day at the lake and their satisfaction regarding access, cleanliness and fishing opportunities.

Signs displaying a QR code have been placed near the access sites at each lake. Users access the survey by opening the camera app on their mobile phone and holding it over the QR code until the survey notification pops up. When it does, they can tap on the notification to open the survey.