Giving back to athletes

After he was paralyzed in a car crash at age 13, Jeff Butler thought his athletic dreams were over because he was confined to using a wheelchair. Then Butler came to Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities at age 16 and was introduced to wheelchair rugby by a double-amputee who had lost his legs while serving in Vietnam.

Butler, a 2009 Homestead graduate, became a world-class player and helped Team USA win two silver medals at the Paralympic Games. Now, Butler and his family are hoping to inspire the next generation of elite adaptive athletes from Fort Wayne. Butler's father, Steve, has made a $50,000 donation to Turnstone's Elite Athletic Scholarship Fund, which will be named in the family's honor.

Turnstone's goal is to raise a matching $50,000 in donations by June 30. More information is available at turnstone.org/supporteliteathletes.

“I was incredibly fortunate to have access to financial resources, but for a lot of adaptive athletes, this is the biggest hurdle, being able to afford your equipment and the travel,” Jeff Butler said. “There's no amount of training that will allow you to overcome that barrier. This is an important resource for people who have the drive and want to become elite athletes.”

Turnstone has already helped 32 elite athletes compete in international competitions and 17 who have qualified for the Paralympics. Turnstone is one of nine sites designated as a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

“This is definitely something that is going to help athletes for years to come,” said Rena Shown, Turnstone's chief of development and strategic partnerships. “If we reach our goal that would give us $10,000 a year for 10 years, and we'd be actively fundraising to match those funds during that time.”

The facility and the Butlers are also hoping the funds also help recruit more athletes. Turnstone currently sponsors teams in basketball, rugby, sled hockey and power soccer and training in various other individual-based sports such as tennis, golf, bowling, boccia and track and field.

Athletes must be at least 14 years old to apply for the funding, have a permanent disability and train at Turnstone.

Turnstone will use the International Paralympic Committee's eligibility criteria as a guideline, with a committee chaired by Jeff Butler determining how the funds will be distributed, with the hope of starting in September.

“The family saw a cool opportunity to promote a program that would have been helpful for someone like me,” Jeff Butler said. “We understand the costs that go into adaptive sports and how high the financial barrier is for those who are trying to become elite athletes. The entire adaptive sports program can benefit from something like this.

“We're really excited and super fortunate to be able to give back a little bit.”

After winning silver medals in the last two summer Paralympic Games, Jeff Butler said he has not made a decision whether he'll try to compete again in 2024 in Paris.

The 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed a year because of the COVID pandemic, and Butler is completing his first year toward earning his master's degree in business administration at Stanford.