Running

• YMCA Northeast Indiana Race Against Racism 5K, 10 a.m. April 30 at PFW; cost is $25 for adult, $15 for student and $7 for children ages 12 and under; ywcanein.com/5k for information.

• Indiana University Fort Wayne and Purdue University Fort Wayne second annual Campus United 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday at Walb Student Union. The Campus United 5K is a Fort Wayne Running Club Points Series Race. Registration is $25 and runners can register until 11:59 p.m. Friday. For more information, go to the campuses' respective Facebook pages @IUFortWayne and @PurdueFortWayne

