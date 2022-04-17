Little Leagues seek 'normal,' more umps

Though some of the area's 13 sites have already started playing, the traditional Little League opening day will be Saturday. District 10 administrator Gary Gable estimates there might be 900 more players than last year.

“I think the difference is a lot of people want to get out more,” Gable said.

After dealing with COVID-19 the last two years, everyone has high hopes for a “normal” season. Until the next strain hits the area, each park is setting compliance rules, encouraging social distancing and keeping a mask handy. Health department officials are keeping a close eye on the next strain, which means Gable may be directed to implement stricter guidelines.

Until then, for the first time in two years, players are allowed to consume sunflower seeds. The traditional regional and World Series formats are back on the calendar, and umpires will go back behind catchers after positioning behind pitchers last year.

The major rule change will come outside the Little League diamonds. The continuing decline in the number of umpires challenges every league, meaning younger rookies calling games. A large part of the decline is the lack of respectful decorum among fans.

District 10 is instituting new rules to encourage proper fan participation. If a fan is ejected from a game, they can appeal to a committee, but if the ruling is upheld, that fan will miss two games. A second ejection would mean prohibition from attending any more games.

The change has been promoted throughout the leagues since Thanksgiving in meetings, on social media and during recent parents meetings.

“I don't think it's necessarily going to be a big deal because we are hitting it early,” Gable said. “This is done to improve the game, speed up the game and make it about the kids. There will be one or two of them, but I don't think it will be as bad as most people think. Most adults don't worry about it because they are the ones who say they are really tired of people blowing up, it makes us all look bad and it stops the games.”

Behavior of some parents and fans has become a problem throughout all levels of youth sports, leading to stricter rules.

“Any affiliation that you are looking at now is starting to go to this model,” said Austin Rigelman, owner and president of the St. Joe Umpires Association. “It's an issue in every sport. We're having a big problem with fans and any state you look at right now is struggling to find officials to fill the games. It's about getting the fans to act the way they should.

“The numbers of people out there who are officiating baseball are as low as it's ever been in the 22 years I've done it. It used to be a great summertime job for these college kids. The idea that if we just paid more it would mean more officials also doesn't correlate. There are just not enough people who want to officiate anymore. It's just a tough atmosphere in sports in general.”

The District 10 sites are Auburn, Churubusco, Don Ayres, Elmhurst, Foster Park, Georgetown, Hamilton Park, Leo-Grabill, Mad Anthony (softball), New Haven, Northeast (softball), St. Joe and Wabash.

Wildcat registration

The next season of Wildcat Baseball League starts with registration at the 10 area sites from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 and 31, the day after Memorial Day. The league starts June 1 and continues until July 15. Mr. Mac Day will be July 8 at Kreager Park.

The 10 sites are at Summit Middle School, Arlington Elementary School, Blackhawk Middle School, Foster Park, Hamilton Park, Leo Middle School, Havenhurst Park in New Haven, North Side Park, St. Joe Baseball Complex and the Wallen Baseball Complex.

Everyone makes the team. and players are asked to make a $10 donation for shirts and caps.

For more information, call 456-5821 or go to www.wildcatbaseball.us.