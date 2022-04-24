A curling connection

When their parents told them they were moving from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Fort Wayne, sisters Makara and Kinley Zimmerman were leaving friends and everything they knew behind to start over. Their father had finished his Army commitment and bought Fort Wayne Prosthodontics.

But then they found out they still had curling.

And they are really good and might end up representing Fort Wayne in some major national or even international competitions. They also found new friends who share their passion.

The Zimmermans moved to Fort Wayne almost three years ago, and Makara, 14, is a freshman at Blackhawk Christian, and Kinley, 12, is a seventh grader there. Shortly after they arrived, they met Lyra Miller, also 12 and a seventh grader at Maple Creek Middle School, and Jenna Kipfer, a 12-year-old sixth grader at Payne, Ohio, Elementary.

They became fast friends and an even better curling team. Last fall, competing against adults in a rec league at Fort Wayne Curling Club, 3837 N. Wells St., they surprised by finishing second in the playoffs. The year before, playing together for the first time, they had won only two matches.

Kipfer and Miller were especially happy to meet the Zimmermans because now they could form their own team and they didn't have to play as substitutes for their dads' squads. In fact, the girls now usually beat their fathers' teams.

“They've got better form than the adults,” club co-owner Craig Fischer said. “They have the flexibility, and when they get a bit more muscle mass we will all be in trouble. Kinley gets down so low she makes everybody else embarrassed about their curling slide.”

Fischer hopes the girls can be the centerpiece of a revitalized junior league starting on fall Saturday mornings.

“Ever since I was little I would always go to the curling club with my dad so I would watch him play,” Miller said. “Whenever I was big enough to throw the stone (around age 8), I started playing. It's been super fun and it clicked with me.”

Now her father, Eric, is coaching the girls.

The Zimmermans had been competing in curling for a couple of years before moving to Fort Wayne.

“I like that it's something different and it's really fun, and I'll be able to do it for the rest of my life,” Makara said. “It made a difference knowing that we weren't the only ones who were still growing and trying to figure out what weight to throw and fix that stuff. It's really fun to play people our age, and we'd like to see more people try it.”

The Zimmermans' previous experience and love of the game encouraged Kipfer and Miller to make a jump in skill pretty quickly. Curling was a more popular sport in Alaska and overall play was higher quality than in Fort Wayne, though the skill level and participation continues to improve here. Fischer said the club recently signed up 55 new players during a Winter Olympics promotion.

All four girls also play other sports. Kipfer has participated in soccer and cross country, Miller plays softball when she's not singing in the choirs, Kinley Zimmerman plays soccer and volleyball and Makara Zimmerman plays tennis. Curling gives them something fun to do away from schools and allows them to make new friends.

“It's a lot easier to talk to them,” Miller said. “When I first started playing, I played on a team with other adults and I felt like I was just there. It wasn't much of a thing. Now it's a lot more fun because I get to have people who understand how I feel and are at the same level of curling as me. It was really nice to connect with them like that.”

It also helped that all four girls hit growth spurts and felt more comfortable handling the 44-pound stones. Now they are getting better in all phases of the game, including strategy. Twice they have beaten the squad which beat them for the championship in the fall.

“In between shots we'll joke and have fun, but when it's time to curl we take it seriously so it's a good balance,” Kinley said. “It's nice because we can learn from each other and it challenges us.”