Earth Day fest looks at our role in nature

Everyone says they love nature, but does nature love us back? And how would we know? This is the topic to be explored at one session of the upcoming Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation's Earth Day Festival on Saturday.

WACF is organizing more than 20 educational, hands-on programs and activities to be held outdoors at WACF Education Center south of Syracuse.

The “Does Nature Love Us Back” program will be an interactive session at the Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., co-hosted by Cliff Kindy, Dani Tippmann, and John Edgerton, who have spent their lives working with plants, animals, water and soil.

They come together for the first time to offer a shared vision of their life's work.

This event is sponsored by Chautauqua-Wawasee.

10-10:50 a.m. Remembrance: Water is life; human/plant diversity makes us stronger. (facilitated by Dani Tippman)

11-11:50 a.m. Dialogue: How can we accept the coming difficulties of our distressed planet, so that we and our children can meet them with courage, empathy and resilience? (facilitated by Cliff Kindy)

12:45 - 1:35 p.m. Earth stories: Sharing stories about how we each are needed in the web of life, and how harmony and mutual understanding are vital to our survival. These ancient stories are now beginning to be validated by modern science. (facilitated by John Edgerton)

For details or updates go to www.chautauquawawasee.org facebook/chautauquawawasee or call 574-377-7543.

In the event of cold or rainy weather, the event will move to the Syracuse Community Center.

About the speakers:

• Dani Tippmann, a Myaamia elder who offers the wisdom of Myaamia life, is the director of Whitley County Historical Museum. Tippmann is dedicated to Myaamia culture, history and traditional plant usage as food, medicine and technology.

• Cliff Kindy is an organic farmer who does all his gardening and life needs on captured and recycled water and without using fossil fuel. Kindy has, over 30 years, traveled with Christian Peacemaking Teams worldwide to stand with indigenous people in the face of violent, unjust regimes.

• John Edgerton has done organic market gardening and community supported agriculture based on limited and appropriate technology. Edgerton and his partner, Amy, co-teach Slow Farming at Kalamazoo College to give fourth-year students a hands-on immersion in farming and gardening skills. Their passion is saving and stewarding seeds.

