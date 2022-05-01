Sunday, May 01, 2022 1:00 am
Calendar
Basketball
McCracken Basketball Summer Camps, for boys and girls ages 7-18; mccrackencamps.com or 432-0099 for information.
Cycling
Adams County Bicycle Club Flat 50 Plus bicycle tour, 7 a.m. June 25 at Bellmont High School; five routes ranging from 20 miles to 100 miles are available; cost is $30 by June 22 and $40 after; flat50plus.com for information.
Miscellaneous
Three Rivers Chapter NWTF Women in the Outdoors event for ages 12 and older, 8 a.m. June 11 at the Izaak Walton League, Huntertown; cost is $65 by May 28 and $75 after and includes shooting, archery, fishing, self-defense and more; 484-6041 or thehuntress98@hotmail.com for information.
Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story