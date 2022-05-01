Basketball

McCracken Basketball Summer Camps, for boys and girls ages 7-18; mccrackencamps.com or 432-0099 for information.

Cycling

Adams County Bicycle Club Flat 50 Plus bicycle tour, 7 a.m. June 25 at Bellmont High School; five routes ranging from 20 miles to 100 miles are available; cost is $30 by June 22 and $40 after; flat50plus.com for information.

Miscellaneous

Three Rivers Chapter NWTF Women in the Outdoors event for ages 12 and older, 8 a.m. June 11 at the Izaak Walton League, Huntertown; cost is $65 by May 28 and $75 after and includes shooting, archery, fishing, self-defense and more; 484-6041 or thehuntress98@hotmail.com for information.

