Local hockey player part of 70-plus USA champs

Fort Wayne's John Zimmerman played with the Port Huron Ironworkers, who won the 70-plus national championship at the USA Hockey Adult Nationals in Wesley Chapel, Florida, last month.

Mike Ziembo played for the Port Huron 75-plus team that was the runner-up in its division. Brian Thornson, Zach Lothamer, Ross Gregory and Carey Lucyk, a former Komets player, skated for the 60-plus team that was 1-1-1 and missed the championship game because of an overtime shootout loss.

DNR opens season for inland stream trout

Nearly 22,000 trout were stocked Saturday by the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife in 16 different streams across Indiana for inland trout season.

The stocked trout come from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station near Howe in LaGrange County and average roughly 11 inches in length.

To find a stocked stream near you, see the second page of the trout stocking plan at bit.ly/36XmSgi.

Trout will bite on a variety of artificial baits such as spinners and flies, but natural baits such as worms and bee moths tend to be the most popular.

The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of these can be a brown trout. Additionally, any harvested brown trout caught below the Brookville tailwater must be 18 inches or larger. There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes.

To fish for trout, anglers 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp. Both can be bought at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.

Celebrate Historic Preservation Month

May is Historic Preservation Month, which means it's time to celebrate Indiana's built environment.

This year's theme is “That Exceptional One – Indiana's Early Female Architects and Builders.” In recognition, the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology has produced a poster with images of women who either practiced architecture or designed or built homes in Indiana. Quantities of this free poster are limited. To request one, contact Amy Borland at aborland@dnr.IN.gov or 317-232-1647.

Every day in May, the DHPA Facebook page (Facebook.com/INdhpa) will profile a woman who either practiced architecture or designed/built homes in Indiana. Additionally, weekly Facebook Live broadcasts about these women will be presented.

Through Saturday on the DNR Instagram (Instagram.com/indianadnr) page, DHPA will post some of this year's Historic Preservation Photo Contest entries and the winning photos from all categories. Throughout that week, DHPA will also feature different aspects of the state historic preservation office and their roles on the DNR Facebook (facebook.com/INdnr) page.