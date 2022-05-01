Officiating in desperate mode

In every athletic contest there's always a home team, a visiting team and then there's another squad of officials, referees or umpires who allow the games to happen. More importantly, their presence allows kids to participate.

But what can be done about the continuing shortage of younger people entering the profession to regulate play? Without them, games can't be played, and the lack of the next generation coming through is a huge problem at all levels.

According to a recent IHSAA letter, almost 80% of licensed high school officials quit after their first two years on the job. And even worse, increasing the amount of pay has not proved an effective enticement.

Men and women who have called multiple state finals are leaving their positions because of the frustration level. The IHSAA is constantly recruiting new officials with limited success as more retire, with many veterans leaving especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The most mentioned reason why is continued abuse from fans and coaches.

This trend has been reported in the media for almost 10 years but continues to get worse. Games have been and could continue to be canceled because of a lack off officials, and not just at the freshman and junior varsity levels.

There have also been various reports nationally of parents and players physically attacking officials. Almost half of all officials report they have felt unsafe during a game because of conduct from fans, coaches or administrators.

The Journal Gazette asked several of the area's veteran softball and baseball umpires for suggestions to solve the problem.

Some of the suggestions are relatively simple, but could still be effective, such as requiring parents from each side to serve as umpires on the bases for a lower/introductory level games. Another idea suggests having assistant coaches umpire high school games.

“If a parent is deemed to be incorrigible, have them do the bases to show them how difficult it is,” said James Payne, a longtime official in several sports. “In addition, have them be mentored by an umpire and follow them around in the course of a game. Understanding that human error does occur is important.”

Payne also suggests passing out rules quizzes to parents or setting them up on laptops and requiring them to make rulings in seconds with no time to debate outcomes in their heads.

One major idea is having the IHSAA sponsor high school physical education classes at every school that would help feed the talent pool for younger officials. Some schools, such as East Noble, are starting classes next year.

“That is absolutely something that we need to integrate into the Fort Wayne area right now,” veteran umpire Jimmy Craig said.

Another of his suggestions is to require coaches to take annual rules tests to help them learn the game. Several umpires said many of their on-field arguments are because many coaches and fans do not know the rules as well as they think they do. Major League Baseball rules are often different than high school rules because of safety issues.

Nine-year umpire Tom Filus suggested signs be posted on fences and in every dugout at each diamond saying, “Players play, coaches teach, umpires make calls, and fans cheer.”

He says money is a big problem, especially in youth leagues where parents feel entitled to criticize because they have invested so much for their child to play.

“I know some really good umpires who won't work for certain tournament directors because they won't back them up,” Filus said. “The feeling is, 'I paid $700 to enter this tournament, so all the calls have to be absolutely positively right.' Just like a player will let a ball go through his legs, or a coach will fail to call for a guy to bunt a guy over second when it's needed, an umpire will make a mistake from time to time.”