Angola at center stage

Three years ago, 2008 Olympic gold medalist Lloy Ball helped start the Volleyball League of America. The goal was to give American male players an option to play post-college in their home country instead of only having overseas options.

The league has grown from five to nine to 22 teams with top-tier squads from Boston, New York, San Francisco, Phoenix, Southern California, Chicago, Hartford and Ball's Indiana Team Pineapple. There are also 14 Tier 2 teams hoping to build and qualify for the top division.

This week, all eight Tier 1 squads and 12 of the 14 Tier 2 teams will come together at the Ball Sports Academy in Angola to contest the 2022 VLA Cup.

It's a three-day, winner-take-all event that brings the league's 20 best teams into competition for the first time. Some have said it is the best-ever men's competition in this country that hasn't included the U.S. men's national team or an Olympic games.

“This is by far the biggest event the VLA has ever hosted,” Ball said. “We get emails every day from people in all different parts of America, 'What do we need to do to get our team in?' It's big-boy volleyball, a step above college.”

In fact, most of the players are at least former college all-conference players. Among others, team Pineapple includes former IPFW/PFW stars Shaun Dryden, Tony Price, Ivan Matos and Pelegrin Vargas.

Matches will run over all three courts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday with 20 best-of-five pool play matches. Single-elimination bracket play begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the semifinal matches starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, and the finals start about 4:30 p.m.

The semifinals and finals will also be streamed on ESPN+, as the competition leads into the VLA championships July 16-17 in Buffalo, New York.

That's 46 matches over three days, and spectators can watch each day for $5.

“It's part of our family,” Ball said. “It just helps keep me and my family loving the sport that loves us. If anybody is remotely a volleyball enthusiast, this is a must-watch, at least one day at the event.”

Team Pineapple is 4-4 this season and recently completed in a VLA tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, going 2-2 in four five-set matches. That included defeating the defending league champion Chicago Icemen.

“All these teams are pretty good, and if you don't play hard you're going to get beat,” Pineapple coach Loren Gebert said. “We're getting better and better every tournament.”

The Pineapple VLA team was built from the squads that won back-to-back national titles in U.S. Volleyball Open events in 2015 and 2016. Original stars such as Will Robbins, Jeff Ptak, Jorge Ralat, Chris Gisslen and Craig Collins have retired into coaching.

Since forming three years ago, the VLA has continued to build an infrastructure that includes directors of marketing, player relations, business development, league development and business and event operations.

There's also a YouTube channel with matches, highlights and player features that provides the league money, along with several national sponsors.