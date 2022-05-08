Women in Outdoors set for June in Huntertown

Women and girls interested in experiencing a relaxing, fun-filled day in the outdoors and meeting new friends are invited to an NWTF Women in the Outdoors event June 11 at the Izaak Walton League, 17100 Griffin Road, in Huntertown.

Women and girls 12 and older are encouraged to attend. Hands-on instruction will be provided by experts trained to work with beginners and participants of all skill levels.

The event, which begins at 8 a.m., includes such activities as shooting, archery, fishing, birding, self-defense, outdoor cooking, camping and outdoors crafts.

Participation is $65, or 2 for $120 by May 28; $75 per person after May 28. Preregistration is required.

For more information and to request a registration form, contact Charita Niedermeyer at thehuntress98@hotmail.com or 260-484-6041.

Find out more on Facebook at “Women in the Outdoors-Three Rivers Chapter.”

For more information about the Women in the Outdoors program, call 800-THE-NWTF (800-843-6983) or go to www.nwtf.org/about/hunting-heritage/wito.

Conservation officers plan recruiting events

Anyone interested in becoming an Indiana conservation officer can attend one of two identical recruiting events this month hosted by DNR Law Enforcement's District 2.

The events will be May 21 and May 24 at district headquarters in Columbia City, 1353 S. Governors Drive.

The same material will be covered at each event, starting at 9 a.m. May 21 and 6 p.m. May 24.

District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley counties.

Each event will cover duties of a conservation officer, the hiring process, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training and physical agility testing requirements.

Participation in either recruiting event does not guarantee a position but should provide information that will help candidates determine if this is a challenge they want to pursue.

Potential recruits should go to on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click “Become a Conservation Officer” to complete the prescreen exam.

Questions regarding the District 2 recruiting events should be directed to Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich at 260-226-0423 or pheidenreich@dnr.IN.gov.

Historic Preservation photo contest winners

In honor of the state's Historic Preservation Month, which is May, the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology announced the winners of its annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest.

A variety of the entries and the winning photos will be shared on the DNR Instagram account (@indianadnr) all week.

The winners:

Altered category – Chad Williams of Waldron, barn at sunset in Waldron; artistic category – Michael McQuillen of Indianapolis, Indiana Statehouse reflection; black and white category – Amanda Bennett-Cole of Lafayette, City Methodist Church in Gary; color category – Carla Hall of Roann, Stockdale Mill in Roann; kids category – Kara Baker of Peru, barn in winter in Peru.