Camps

The Indiana Tech Department of Athletics has several teams offering summer camps over the next few months. For more information on each camp, go to their respective camp websites or contact the head coaches listed below.

Women's basketball

June 24: “Little Dribblers” Grades – K-2nd; June 25: Team Day Camp; June 26: Elite Camp – Grades 5-8 morning; 9-12 afternoon: contact associate head coach Kylene Biggs at kmbiggs@indianatech.edu or @CoachKyBiggs on Twitter or Instagram

Women's wrestling

June 26-29: Contact head coach Paul Rademacher at pdrademacher@indianatech.edu or 360-333-0532

Men's wrestling

June 30-July 3: Contact head coach Thomas Pompei at tapompei@indianatech.edu or 317-730-4056

Women's soccer

July 1: ID Camp – Grades 9-12; Contact assistant coach Tressa Garty at tmgarty@indianatech.edu or 810-240-6333

Track & field

July 11 (every Monday and Wednesday) – Aug. 10: Ages 7-18; contact head coach Doug Edgar at djedgar@indianatech.edu or 260-466-1633

Men's volleyball

July 30: Contact head coach Kyle Shondell at kdshondell@indianatech.edu or 765-427-0884

Men's soccer

Aug. 1-3: ID Camp – Grades 9-12; contact head coach Paul Gilbert at pegilbert@indianatech.edu or 615-796-3600

Running

Father's Day 5K, 8:30 a.m. June 18. Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, 602 E. Wayne St. Registration: Ages 1-9, free; 10-15, $20; 16 and older, $25. Late registration is $35 beginning June 13. Church and business teams, $20 per person. Free Kids Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. For more information, call 260-422-3528, ext 105, or go to www.associatedchurches.org/

