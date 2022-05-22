Ironman goal finally complete

Most people probably would have given up a long time ago. After all, completing an Ironman Triathlon (2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride and 26.2-mile run) is never anything other than grueling.

But things kept getting harder for Doug Johnston, who started this adventure by running the Fort4Fitness half-marathon in 2015.

The Fort Wayne resident broke his foot diving into a pool, later suffered a broken collarbone when he passed out in the shower after a long run and faced other injuries along the way. And he had to battle the COVID-19 pandemic canceling other opportunities.

Then he made his first attempt at the Lake Placid, New York, race last summer. He thought the time cut-off for the first half of the big leg was an hour and 30 minutes for the first 56 miles of the 112-mile bike ride, which he was holding to, when actually it was two minutes shorter. He missed by less than two minutes and was pulled from the course before the marathon.

All he could say was, “It was pretty frustrating.”

Good thing Johnston is a little stubborn. Johnston, a lawyer, finally achieved his goal April 23 in Houston, where he finished the Memorial Hermann Ironman in 16 hours, 31 minutes. The time limit was 17 hours.

“Running up that chute at the end you get so much energy from the crowd,” he said. “The way this run course was laid out, it went three loops and part of it was in front of the hotel we stayed at, so my family was out there cheering me on. It was fun.”

But accomplishing his goal meant Johnston also overcame so much that sidelines many others. Of the estimated 3,000 competitors who registered, around 2,200 showed up and 17% of those did not finish. Most of them were younger than Johnston.

“It really helps me feel like I did something,” he said.

Johnston completed his first marathon in 2016 in Dublin, Ireland, and decided in 2020 to try his first Ironman Triathlon, but the event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was canceled because of COVID.

He was given the option of a replacement race and chose Lake Placid, but then he missed the qualifying time.

He looked for other options, but the 2021 schedule remained sketchy because of the pandemic. He decided on the Indiana Ironman, which was set for Oct. 2, 2021, in Muncie, but Johnston broke his collarbone Sept. 18.

“At that point, you have to say maybe this wasn't meant to be,” he said.

He missed two weeks of training, and the collarbone took two more weeks to heal. Because he missed the Muncie race due to injury, he was scheduled into a Maryland race in September of this year, but he didn't want to wait an entire year before trying again, so he signed up for Houston.

Buying an indoor bike trainer accelerated his efforts, and its programs allowed him to get stronger racing on hills, which are not much of an option in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

That kind of training immediately helped him in Houston as the bicycling portion of the event took place on two loops of a closed-down interstate highway. That meant he also had to battle heavy winds, but Johnston survived to push on to the marathon. He credits his training and his coach, Zach Ruble.

“You start something, you finish it,” Johnston said. “This was one of those bucket list things.”

He's technically still signed up for the Maryland race in September, but he's not sure if he'll commit to it. While maintaining some of his training, Johnston would prefer to run shorter races closer to home.

“I'm still pretty much on rest,” he said. “I've dialed way back for another couple of weeks because it can be up to two months before your body fully recovers from an Ironman.”

His wife, Carol, is also good with Johnston cutting back. She had arranged to have a sign placed in the front yard that said, “Congrats Doug Johnston, It's Official You Are An Ironman!”

Now he's debating getting an Ironman tattoo on his leg (a common tradition among finishers). Though his wife and daughter say it's a must, this would be his first tattoo.

“I'll keep doing it at some level because the physical rewards are too good,” he said.

Other local participants in the event were Andrew Palassis of Bluffton and Pamela Archuletta, Chris Meyer and Kevin Crews of Fort Wayne.