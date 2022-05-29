Sunday, May 29, 2022 1:00 am
Calendar
Baseball
Summer Sliders Program, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 14 to July 20, at New Covenant Worship Center. Free program, ages 6-13. For more information, contact Zeke Bryant, zeke@covenantimpact.org.
Basketball
The Walter Jordan Future Stars Hoops & Standards Day Camp will have its inaugural basketball day camp and leadership conference at Northrop High School for male and female students ages 11 to 17 on June 13-16. The camp is $165 for each student. FWCS students may be eligible to attend free of charge. Register online at walterjordan.com/camp-registration.
For information, call 260-467-2120.
Running
Three Rivers 5K/10K, 8 a.m. July 8 at Krieger Park; cost is $4 by June 20 and $8 after; tsmith@email.com for information.
Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story