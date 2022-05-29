The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, May 29, 2022

Baseball

Summer Sliders Program, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 14 to July 20, at New Covenant Worship Center. Free program, ages 6-13. For more information, contact Zeke Bryant, zeke@covenantimpact.org.

Basketball

The Walter Jordan Future Stars Hoops & Standards Day Camp will have its inaugural basketball day camp and leadership conference at Northrop High School for male and female students ages 11 to 17 on June 13-16. The camp is $165 for each student. FWCS students may be eligible to attend free of charge. Register online at walterjordan.com/camp-registration.

For information, call 260-467-2120.

Running

Three Rivers 5K/10K, 8 a.m. July 8 at Krieger Park; cost is $4 by June 20 and $8 after; tsmith@email.com for information.

Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.

