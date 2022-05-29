Couple find pickleball obsession in pandemic

Three days before Jean Heffron and her women's doubles partner started play at the USA Pickleball National Championships last December, her husband, Tim, and his partner won the men's doubles title in their division.

“I took his gold medal and put it in my bag in case I won,” Jean said. “I wanted us to have our picture together. I thought that's kind of jinxing yourself, but it was lucky.”

It was lucky planning as Jean and her partner also won, so she got her picture with her husband on the medal stand, both smiling like crazy and wearing gold medals.

So why didn't they play together in mixed doubles at nationals? Well, that's a bit of an odd tale, sort of like their coming together and their rise through Pickleball.

Tim was a former IPFW volleyball player who was an assistant volleyball college coach in Minnesota when he met Jean, a former college five-sport player and current high school teacher and volleyball coach.

The first time she saw him he was coaching, and she remarked how cute he was. But afterward, she saw him holding a baby and figured he must be married. The baby was his nephew.

“Then it's like a year-and-a-half later, and we start talking about potentially starting a juniors club in the area,” Tim said. “She says, 'Won't that take time away from your family?' I say, 'Well, I'm not married.'”

Internally, Jean said, she was pumping her fist.

They moved to Fort Wayne in 1993 when he became IPFW's women's head coach and Jean became his assistant. Eventually, he became the senior associate athletic director, and they married in 1995.

Fast-forward to 2011, the intramural department had acquired some pickleball equipment and the coaches would play over lunchtime. Jean had just had her knee replaced when Tim invited her to play.

It was five years before they started to get serious, playing three or four singles games every night after dinner at their association courts. They soon ventured to Lion's Park to play doubles, but Tim tore his Achilles tendon almost right away. The next year they signed up to join the Fort Wayne Pickleball Association.

They started playing local tournaments and got better quickly, but when COVID-19 hit, they were quarantined at home. Every day, the Heffrons played another married couple who were working from home.

“We wore gloves, we bleached the balls, but we played three hours every day,” Jean said. “Not only did we get better, but pickleball helped us keep our mental health up.”

Last summer, they played in the USA Pickleball Great Lakes Regional at Wildwood Racquet Club. They each won doubles titles to earn trips to the national championships in Indian Wells, California.

Unfortunately, their original partners couldn't play at nationals, so they picked up new partners. Jean met Debbie Vanegas from Las Vegas online to win the women's 3.5 over-65 doubles title. Tim and Kendallville's Matt Carpenter won the men's doubles over-50 3.5 title. Players are divided by skill level which, in this case, is designated by 3.5.

Other local medal winners from last year included Sarah Rahrig winning the women 5.0 55-and-older singles title, and winning a silver medal with Peggy Timbrook in the women's 4.0 55-and-older division. Matt Brandenberger and Jeff Coil won the men's 3.5 over-35 men's doubles.

Bob Donohue and Bruce Hartman won silver in the men's doubles 3.0 65-and-older division, and Kris Ramani and Kim Knotts won the bronze in the mixed doubles 4.0 50-and-older competition.

Because they won last year, the Heffrons each have an automatic berth to return to the nationals, though both have advanced to the 4.0 skill level.

Now Tim is also president of Fort Wayne Pickleball. More information about the organization is available at fwpickleball.com.

As for why they don't qualify for last year's nationals as a mixed doubles team? She'll be 69 in July, and two days later he turns 59. She's also ranked 4.0 in mixed doubles, and he's 3.5, so she'd have to play down to his age bracket, and he'd have to play up to her skill level.

But they'll play together again at this year's regionals June 16-19 at Wildwood.

Maybe they'll get to take another picture together.