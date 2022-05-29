Turnstone gets 3 wins in soccer tourney

The Turnstone Flyers power soccer team hosted six of the top 40 power soccer teams in the country May 21 and 22 in the teams' final tune-up before U.S. Power Soccer Association Nationals from June 23 to 26. Four of the six teams were ranked in the top 10.

The Flyers went 3-1-1 in their five games to run their overall record to 6-6-2. Their only loss came against RHI Sudden Impact out of Indianapolis, which is 14-2-1 in Premier Cup action.

Danil Vorndran led Turnstone with five goals and five assists and now has 14 goals for the season, seventh in the Premier Cup. Goalie Tiffany Labas notched three shutouts and only surrendered four goals in the five games.

Nationals will be held at Turnstone in the Plassman Athletic Center Fieldhouse. Volunteers who want to staff the event can sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/9040b4aacad2ca02-national2.

Coaches of the week

Little League District 10's Challenger League recently named Dick and Connie Steinbacher, coaches of the B division for Dick's Sporting Goods, as it coaches of the week.

The Little League Challenger Division was founded in 1989 and is Little League's adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

Any individual with a physical or intellectual challenge may participate. If an individual can participate in the traditional Little League Baseball or Softball program with reasonable accommodations they should do so. The Little League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 4 to 18 or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. The Senior League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 15 and older (no maximum age).

The Steinbachers talked about their participation:

What got you involved with Little League and how long have you been coaching?

“We became involved with Challenger when George Glick brought the program to Fort Wayne in 1991 and Sue Michell “recruited” us. We've enjoyed every minute since then!”

What are your goals for your team this year?

“Our goal, as every year, is to have fun and play baseball – whatever that looks and sounds like to each of us. Along with our families and friends, we look forward to another great year!”

What's your favorite ballpark snack?

“Popcorn, of course.”