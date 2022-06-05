Focus shifts without ice

Like many kids growing up in the Midwest who love hockey, Scott Hicks and his friends had to get creative in the summer. Because of the rarity of ice facilities, they'd play ball hockey in the Cincinnati streets.

Today, Hicks coaches the top 10-ranked Indiana Tech women's ice hockey team during the winter, and he's coach for the U.S. women's national team for ball hockey. The ball hockey squad leaves June 20 for Laval, Quebec, to compete in the world championships.

Before starting the Indiana Tech program, Hicks was attractive to national team officials because he had started the University of Miami (Ohio) women's program in 2010. He also had national team ties as an assistant coach on U.S. women's World University Games hockey teams in 2015, 2017 and 2019. The American women won a bronze medal in 2017.

After being named national coach in December 2020, Hicks has spent the last two summers building the roster for this tournament, which was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That gave him more time to find players, and the organizing committee agreed to have tryouts across the country to broaden the talent base last spring and summer. More than 150 women tried out to build the 24-player roster.

The squad conducted a two-day training camp at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse on May 21 and 22, the last time the team will be together before leaving for Laval. There were similar camps in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., earlier in the spring.

The players range from the early-20s to mid-30s, and most have ice hockey backgrounds, though the games are significantly different. Players run instead of skate, which requires stronger conditioning because there's no gliding. Size doesn't matter as much as speed, though shifts are comparable to ice hockey at about 30 seconds.

“On ice if you stop moving your feet you can still move,” Hicks said. “If you do it in ball hockey you literally stop. The strategy is different, and you have to be able to run.”

Stickhandling isn't nearly as effective with a ball as it is with a puck on ice, and because of the necessity for speed, players are also generally smaller. One major rule change is that as soon as the offensive team enters the defensive zone, the blue line automatically extends back to the red line to allow more operating space.

“There are things in ball hockey that are easier than on ice,” Hicks said. “The ball is easier to elevate. When you are talking about breakouts, one thing women often struggle with is putting the puck high off the glass. With a ball, it's a lot easier, and this is why we've gone after a lot of speed.

“It's one reason why my system from ice resonates to the ball world is because we stretch the zone a lot. You are able to do that more with a ball because you can flip it in the air. You get some speed on the outside and lob it in the air over the defenseman and just run. It gives you an ability to get up and out of your zone a lot easier.”

Ball hockey can also be more physical because it's harder to stop momentum or veer off, and players are wearing less padding. Play can be more aggressive in the corners, and blocking shots hurts a lot more. The style of game is also harder on players' knees over the long term.

Goalies wear the same equipment with sliders instead of skates to allow them to move.

“The games that we've played, it can get higher scoring because the zone is so big,” Hicks said. “It takes some real discipline to play defense. You have to play a lot of zone, and that kind of clogs it up, but balls get shot harder than pucks. And they move. They can curve on you.”

Hicks said he can bring more of his ice strategy to the floor than he can from the floor to the ice rink. He's emphasizing structure and similar systems to what he used with Indiana Tech.

“In the past, they did one camp before the games, and we've been in contact with a lot of these women since last June,” he said. “We picked the team in December, and we feel like we're better prepared this time.”

The USA won the silver medal in the last two world championships, losing both times to Canada.

“What we're really trying to do is grow something on a national level,” Hicks said. “It's not widely known, sort of like where lacrosse was 10, 15 years ago.”

According to the International Street and Ball Hockey Federation, 54 countries are part of the organization including nontraditional ice hockey locales such as Australia, Bahamas, India, Israel, Jamaica, Kenya, Mexico, Thailand and Uganda. It's much cheaper to play than ice hockey.

“If I could go into the Olympics with this someday, that would be a cool option,” Hicks said.