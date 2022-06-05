Grant to aid wildlife site in Steuben

The Indiana Natural Resources Foundation, through the Northeast Indiana Conservation Fund, recently donated $59,000 to Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area for habitat work at Cedar Swamp Wetland Conservation Area in Steuben County.

“This donation is the key component that will allow us to put high-quality habitat on the ground that is beneficial to both wildlife species and pollinators,” Pigeon River FWA property manager Savanna Vaughn, who manages Cedar Swamp, said in a news release. “I cannot begin to express how thankful I am to the INRF, and how excited I am to start work on the project.”

The project is a multiyear, multipartner effort that will involve the renovation of 179 acres of upland and wetland habitat. The INRF's contribution will allow for 53 acres of current agricultural fields to be converted to native prairie during the first year.

“The INRF and the NE IN committee are excited to help fund this important upland habitat project,” said Dale Budzon, NE IN committee co-chair. “We hope that by seeing what a positive impact this donation has on Cedar Swamp, other partners may come forward to join us in our goal to conserve and restore natural areas for recreation, beauty, wildlife, and sport in northeast Indiana.”

Cedar Swamp WCA is a 1,100-acre property managed by the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife just east of Fremont. Learn more at on.IN.gov/pigeonriverfwa.

DNR offers safety tips for boaters

With summer nearly upon us, Indiana conservation officers remind Hoosiers to make water safety a priority then and throughout the summer.

“We urge all Hoosiers recreating around our waterways to recognize the danger water poses, even to strong swimmers or experienced boaters,” said Capt. Jet Quillen of DNR Law Enforcement.

When recreating around water, follow these basic safety tips:

• Discuss the dangers of water with your family and loved ones before going out.

• Tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

• Go with a buddy.

• Do not venture around flooded or fast-moving waterways.

• Wear a life jacket.

• Keep an extra watchful eye on children.

• Avoid alcohol.

Officials encourage boaters to know the rules and boat safely. They should reduce speed in unfamiliar areas and be aware of unusual water conditions respective to the size and type of boat. These are not only safety tips, but also important environmental considerations, officials said. Regardless of boat type, assess water levels before going out and monitor speed while underway.

Designate a sober boat operator. Alcohol causes impaired balance, blurred vision, poor coordination, impaired judgment, and slower reaction time, officials said. Wave action, sun exposure and wind can magnify these effects. It is illegal to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in Indiana while intoxicated. Indiana law defines intoxication as having a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater.

Each life jacket should be U.S. Coast Guard approved, in good working condition, and size appropriate for the wearer, officials said. New life jackets are designed to be lighter, less obtrusive and more comfortable. Inflatable life jackets allow mobility and flexibility for activities like boating, fishing or paddling, and can be cooler in warmer weather than older-style life jackets.

To learn more about boating education and safety, go to on.IN.gov/boatered.