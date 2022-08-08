SEATTLE – Sue Bird was at the conclusion of her speech to the sold-out crowd, nearly all of whom still remained, and decided – maybe hoped – this would not be the last time she would get to play in the city she’s called home the past two decades.
“I don’t really have that ‘Mamba Out’ moment,” Bird said referencing Kobe Bryant’s retirement speech. “I just want to say I love you, thank you so much and I’ll see you in the playoffs.”
The day set aside to honor Bird and her career with the Seattle Storm was slightly soured when the Las Vegas Aces pulled away late for an 89-81 win on Sunday. A’ja Wilson scored 29 points, and Kelsey Plum added 16, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute.
But the result didn’t take away from the three hours where Storm fans, WNBA fans and the city of Seattle said thank you to Bird for her career as the face of the franchise.
The largest crowd in Storm history packed Climate Pledge Arena honor Bird for her career as one of the best women’s basketball players ever.
Baseball
Rose returns to Philadelphia
Pete Rose dismissed questions Sunday about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor. “It was 55 years ago, babe,” Rose told a female baseball writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer. After initially getting booed lightly, the 81-year-old Rose received a standing ovation from Phillies fans when he walked onto the Citizens Bank Park field to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the Phillies’ World Series title.
Around MLB
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his suspension for making contact with an umpire late last month cut from three to two games. The suspension, which will end with the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City on Tuesday. … Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist.
Football
Irish add lineman to 2024 class
Notre Dame added a sixth commitment to its 2024 recruiting class when four-star offensive lineman Peter Jones chose the Irish over offers from Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma, among others. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound native of Malvern, Pennsylvania, is the No. 177 recruit in his class, per 247 Sports, and the 12th-ranked interior lineman. Notre Dame’s class is No. 1 nationally.
High Schools
2 area teams in girls golf tourney
The Homestead girls golf team took eighth place and Carroll placed 11th at the Fall Preview Tournament at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Saturday. The Spartans had a team score of 342 (+54) and Carroll scored 361 (+73). Carmel won the event with a 305 (+17), Westfield was second at 311 (+23) and Castle third after carding 320 (+32).
hockey
UM names coach
The University of Michigan promoted Brandon Naurato to interim hockey coach for one season Sunday, two days after cutting ties with coach Mel Pearson after an investigation into the men’s program.
Tennis
Kyrgios ends 3-year drought
Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph as he scored a 6-4, 6-3 victory Sunday over Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open in Washington. Kyrgios’ seventh career tour-level championship came where his sixth did in 2019 – on the hard courts of the U.S. Open tuneup in the American capital.