When considering a season as a step in the yearslong process of building a successful soccer club, Fort Wayne FC took a major step forward in its second season.
Currently, Fort Wayne stands tied with Brazos Valley Cavalry FC as the clubs with the largest win total increase from last season in all of USL League Two. After winning just once in 2021, FWFC holds an 8-3-2 record entering its final match of the season, when the club hosts Cleveland Force SC tonight at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger.
“I think there’s a lot of work that went in during the season last year, and then during the offseason from the organization, from the top, all the way through the team,” Fort Wayne FC head coach and sporting director Mike Avery said. “You’re just seeing a lot of growth in a lot of different areas that’s spilling out onto the field in the final product.”
While the proof stands in terms of a seven-win jump with a match to go, club operations director Laurie Perolio explained that she’s seen improvements both on and off the field. The club made the decision to play its weekend matches on Saturdays this season after playing on Sundays last year, but the community’s interest in watching a winning club produced a different crowd dynamic.
“Attendance has been more consistent every game after every game,” Perolio said. “You’re always going to have midweek games because you’re playing all these games in a two-month season. Last year, maybe you’d have 1,200 one game, 1,800 the next, 700 the next. This year we’re seeing it more in the 1,500 to 1,700 range.”
And as the club continues to target a move to a full professional roster, players like Alexandre Frank, who brought some professional experience to Fort Wayne, provided more youthful players like leading scorer Riley Lynch, a California native and one of the youngest on the roster, a blueprint on how to conduct oneself in a professional manner in all ways.
“(Frank is) the kind of guy who shows in everything he does, from his training habits to his off-the-field habits, how to be a professional,” Avery said. “(Lynch) exudes potential, and now he sees a past pro in front of him. I think that combination is something that was really important for us.”
With one match to go, Fort Wayne FC finds itself three points behind both Kings Hammer FC and the South Bend Lions. FWFC can still qualify for the USL2 playoffs but must defeat Cleveland and hope for the Dayton Dutch Lions to knock off either Kings Hammer on Friday or South Bend today.
A two-win club this season, Avery understands it’s a tall order to think Dayton pulls off the surprise, facing road matches in back-to-back days, especially considering the club will be playing its fifth and sixth matches in 10 days to close out the year.
As the coach has stated throughout his tenure, he’ll keep his club’s focus solely on Cleveland.
“I’m certain somebody’s going to be watching the scoreboard, but we’re worried about the game in front of us,” Avery said. “But if there’s something exciting that’s happening, we’ll be aware of it.”