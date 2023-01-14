Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering at a DNR property Monday, Martin Luther King Day.
On MLK Day, some properties will have self-directed service opportunities such as litter pickup along trails. Check the DNR calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov for lists of activities that day, and for volunteer events throughout the year.
Work needed year-round includes maintaining trails, helping in nature centers, and sharing photography or art. Projects can also be tailored to volunteers’ skillsets.
“Volunteering gives you a great sense of accomplishment,” said Jody Heaston, volunteer coordinator for Indiana State Parks. “You are helping manage and conserve our natural and cultural resources for future generations to enjoy.”
For more information on volunteering see on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or email DNRvolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.
Firewood permits at Ouabache
The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Ouabache State Park for firewood.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting are available now and go through March 31.
The cost of one pickup truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the Ouabache State Park office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited. Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the Ouabache office at 260-824-0926.
Firewood cut at Ouabache is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Ouabache State Park (on.IN.gov/ouabache) is at 4930 E. State Road 201, Bluffton.