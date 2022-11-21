Cross those hard-to-buy-for people off your shopping list in a snap by giving them a 2023 holiday gift pack from the DNR.
A gift pack can be used the whole year, whether the recipient enjoys camping or sleeping in the comfort of an Indiana State Park Inn after enjoying the outdoors. The gift pack also saves you up to $31 over buying the items individually. A limited quantity of gift packs is available.
The $99 gift pack includes a 2023 resident annual entrance permit, a one-year subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine (six issues), and one of two $65 gift card options. One gift card option can be used at the campgrounds — another gift card option is a $65 State Park Inns gift card. You also have the option of upgrading either to $100 by paying $35 more.
Indiana has 36 state park properties throughout the state. The entrance permit grants gate entrance for 2023 to all state park properties beginning Jan. 1.
The inns gift card can be used at any State Park Inn, as well as at the award-winning Pete Dye-designed golf course at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis. The card can also be used for lodging, meals in the dining rooms, or gift purchases.
The camping gift card can be used toward the rental of campsites, cottages, group camps, recreation buildings, rent-a-camp cabins, shelters, youth and rally camps, and cabins (excluding inns-operated cabins).
The camping gift card may also be used to purchase daily entrance, lake permits, horse tags, and any other items sold at gatehouses and park-operated stores and gift shops. The camping gift card cannot be used at any privately operated concessions, camp stores, marinas, or saddle barns.
The offer is available through Dec. 31 or when sold out. Gift packs can be purchased only at shopINstateparks.com.
Conservation officers graduate training
Officers from Steuben and LaGrange counties were among 15 new Indiana Conservation Officers who were graduated by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement on Nov. 10 at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Conservation Officer Matt Landis, the 2020 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office to the recruits, who will fill positions in various locations around the state.
The new officers represent the 40th recruit class of conservation officers, the oldest state law enforcement agency in Indiana.
The officers and their assignment locations (by county, in parentheses) are Deangela Bailey (Boone), Austin Bolt (Wayne), David Delph (Tipton), Caden Graber (Putnam), Paul Greene (Montgomery), Nick Hartman (Steuben), Charles Martin (Vigo), Shiloh Mast (Franklin), Jakob Maxwell (St. Joseph), Adonia Meiss (Lake), Jonah Mikel (Elkhart), Claire Mitchell (Scott), Hunter Smalley (LaGrange), Nathaniel Stadick (Union), and Blake Van Syoc (LaPorte).
The new officers completed six weeks of recruit training and will next attend the 15-week basic law enforcement academy. Upon completion of the academy, officers will complete additional specialized training before doing 90 shifts of field training.
The Indiana DNR employs 214 conservation officers who, in addition to enforcing state laws, are often called upon to help during emergencies and natural disasters. They also engage in non-law enforcement activities such as outdoor instructional programs that include boater, hunter, snowmobile, and trapper education. DNR Law Enforcement’s river rescue, cave rescue, underwater search and recovery, and K-9 teams are specialty response units available statewide whenever needed.