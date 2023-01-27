The Fort Wayne United Late Night Basketball Initiative is back for its winter session.
The program runs from 8 to 11 p.m. each Saturday through Feb. 23 at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.
According to a press release, the Fort Wayne United Late Night Basketball Initiative, in partnership with the YMCA, provides a safe, structured and empowering environment for youth and young adults, while exposing them to more than basketball.
Preregistered males, ages 16 to 25, play basketball, engage with local leaders and can take advantage of opportunities such as employment and record expungement.
Late Night Basketball is sponsored by the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, the city of Fort Wayne and Parkview Health.
For more information, and to register to participate or volunteer, visit the Fort Wayne United Facebook page.
Burbot state record gets broken twice
A state fishing record that was held for 32 years was recently broken twice in two weeks.
On Dec. 30, Scott Skafar broke the state burbot record that had been set in 1990 with a 10.2-pound fish he caught from Lake Michigan.
On Jan. 10, Phillip Duracz caught a state-record burbot weighing 11.4 pounds, also from Lake Michigan.
Duracz also holds the lake whitefish state record, 9.34 pounds, which he caught from Lake Michigan in 2021.
Cold water temperatures from November to April bring Lake Michigan burbot closer to shore to feed.
“The recent warm weather coupled with light winds has provided excellent opportunities for anglers to fish Lake Michigan at a time they are usually unable to safely access the lake,” said Ben Dickinson, Lake Michigan fisheries research biologist.
Burbot are good to eat. They have firm, white flesh and a large liver, similar to cod.
Find more information about Lake Michigan fishing at on.IN.gov/lakemichiganfishing and learn more about purchasing a fishing license at on.IN.gov/huntfishlicenseretailers.
Fish of the Year winners announced
Each year anglers from around the state submit their biggest hook-and-line catches from Indiana waters hoping they will top the list for their species.
Winning entries for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Fish of the Year are determined by the total length of the fish. Participants are required to submit information about their fish, including where they caught it and the bait they used. They must also include a photo documenting the measured length of the fish.
In 2022, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species. Submissions included numerous entries for popular species such as largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill.
Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
To view the full list of winners or learn more about how to participate in the Fish of the Year program, go to on.IN.gov/RecordFish.