The USA men’s and women’s goalball teams both captured medals at the Nations Cup tournament held Oct. 7-9 in Berlin.
The women’s team captured the silver medal after a 3-2 semifinal win over Canada that went to double overtime, a shootout and extra throws. The women’s only loss of the tournament came in the gold medal final, when they lost to Israel, 5-1.
The men’s team lost to Turkey, 15-8, in the semifinals, but avenged an earlier loss to Germany by defeating the hosts in the bronze medal match, 7-5.
Both teams continue to prepare for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Their upcoming international competition schedule includes the IBSA Goalball World Championships in Hangzhou, China, set for Dec. 5-17. The top two men’s and women’s teams qualify for a berth in the 2024 Paralympic Games.
Fingerling walleyes being stocked at 14 area lakes
Nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes are planned to be stocked by DNR during the next few weeks in 14 northern Indiana lakes.
The fingerlings being stocked average 4 to 7 inches long. Adult walleye typically reach 14 inches in length after two years of growth and 16 inches by their third year.
These walleye were bought from Gollon Bait and Fish Farm and grown at Fawn River State Fish Hatchery.
Lakes and (county) to be stocked: Adams (LaGrange); Pretty Lake (LaGrange); Big Turkey (Steuben); Crooked Lake (Steuben); Sylvan Lake (Noble); Clear Lake (Steuben); Shriner Lake (Whitley); Dewart (Kosciusko); Winona Lake (Kosciusko); Wall Lake (LaGrange).
Many of these locations are stocked with fingerlings every fall to sustain the walleye population because the species’ natural reproduction is limited in these waters. A few locations are stocked on alternate years to improve walleye fishing at a broader geographic range. In addition to the fall walleye stockings, walleye fry (1 inch) and fingerlings (1.5 to 2 inches) were stocked this spring at an additional 15 lakes.
To evaluate the spring and fall walleye stockings, biologists conduct nighttime walleye surveys during October. These surveys evaluate stocking success and growth from previous stockings.
In addition to these lakes, multiple other lakes are stocked with walleyes by privately funded lake associations. A stocking permit from DNR is required to stock fish.
Kendallville trail project recently completed
The Indiana DNR, Next Level Trails and the city of Kendallville opened the recently completed Grand Army of the Republic Highway Trail in Kendallville.
The 0.90-mile asphalt multiuse trail was constructed by the city with help from a $428,784 Next Level Trails grant. The award was announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March 2021 as part of the second round of NLT. Partners for the project included Murray Roush Enterprises and Noble County Trails.
The completed project adds two segments of trail. The eastern segment extends the Dowling Street Trail from Allen Chapel Road to Walmart on U.S. 6. The western segment connects to the existing Fishing Line Trail, a regional trail that connects Kendallville to Rome City.
In April, Rome City was awarded a third-round NLT grant of $880,800 to extend its portion of the Fishing Line Trail by 1.46 miles. The Rome City project is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2023, bringing the total length of the Fishing Line Trail to nearly 13 miles.
As part of the Next Level Connections initiative, NLT is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. The $150 million program is administered by the DNR and facilitates critical trail connections within and between Hoosier communities.
Including the Grand Army of the Republic Highway Trail, 12 of the 73 NLT projects are complete, totaling 38.7 miles of trail.