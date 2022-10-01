With the deer reduction zone season underway and the statewide archery deer season starting Oct. 1, Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to stay safe.
The deer hunting seasons run through Jan. 31. It is estimated that more than 300,000 people will participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana during that span.
The most common injuries during deer seasons are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms. Hunters should follow the safety tips listed below when hunting from an elevated position.
Before the hunt
• Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.
• Check tree stands and equipment for wear, fatigue, and cracks or loose nuts/bolts, paying particularly close attention to parts made of material other than metal.
• Practice at ground level.
• Learn how to properly wear your full-body safety harness.
During the hunt
• Wear your full-body safety harness.
• Use a tree stand safety rope.
• Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and that it remains attached to the tree until you return to the ground.
• Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.
• Use boots with non-slip soles.
• Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows and other hunting gear.
• Make sure firearms are unloaded, action is open, and safety is on before attaching them to the haul line.
Additional safety tips
• Carry emergency equipment, such as a cellphone and flashlight.
• Make a plan before you hunt.
• Tell someone your plan, including where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.
• Stick to your plan.
• Identify game before pointing a firearm.
• Know your target and what is beyond it.
For more information, see hunting.IN.gov.
Youth clay workshop, pumpkin sculpture
The Huntington Arts and Entrepreneurial Center will welcome visiting artist, Holly Dowidat of Dowidat Ceramics, for pumpkin season. At this workshop, people will be working with slab-rolled clay to sculpt and texturize ceramic pumpkins. Dowidat will teach participants all about clay and sculpture techniques. Various glazes and stains have been selected to colorize and finish the works created.
Dowidat found her passion for throwing clay after taking a Ceramics workshop in Italy. Since, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from IPFW, worked for an Art Center, and grew her skill base by attending workshops. Holly discovered her passion is in making unique functional pieces of pottery that people can enjoy in daily life. Her focus on community has led her to share her knowledge with the students at HAEC.
This event is for grades 6 through 12. The price is $55, which includes the cost of materials. Finished pieces will be available for pickup on Oct. 28. There are openings for 10 participants per class. The Pumpkin Sculpture class is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 13.
For more information and to register, go to https://artsincluded.org/event/clay-pumpkin-workshop/