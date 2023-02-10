Hope’s Harbor, a nonprofit organization providing hospitality services to families of children receiving medical care at area hospitals, will play host to its 23rd annual Kids Helping Kids Charity Basketball Tournament today and Sunday at SportONE Fieldhouse and Spiece Fieldhouse.
Kids Helping Kids participants include more than 100 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from third to eighth grade. Players of local youth teams, including OPS Basketball and Gym Rats Basketball, raise money and compete for awards and prizes.
“The Kids Helping Kids tournament is like no other basketball tournament, and like no other nonprofit fundraiser,” said Wendy Hoering, executive director. “The energy in the gym is electric and the players are passionate about competing on the courts. Off the court, the players, who are kids themselves, empathize with kids who are sick or injured, so they are happy to help through fundraising to support Hope’s Harbor.”
Founded in 1997, Hope’s Harbor, formerly Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, supports children receiving medical care by providing critical hospitality services to their families. The nonprofit, independent organization operates two family hospitality homes on the campuses of Lutheran and Dupont hospitals, providing housing accommodations, meals and support to families in need.
Visit www.HopesHarbor FW.org or call 260-459-8550 for more information.
Turkey group OKs project funding
The Indiana State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation recently met in Indianapolis to review Hunting Heritage Super Fund project proposals for 2023 funding awards.
After the reviewing and ranking process, proposals were presented to and approved by the Indiana Board of Directors.
The board budgeted $268,056 for conservation projects with $219,556 being funded from the Indiana NWTF license plate revenue and the remaining being funded through the Super Fund.
The board also approved $31,100 for Hunting Heritage-related projects, including outreach-education events, chapter scholarships and 4-H Shooting Sports support.
“The Indiana state chapter and our Indiana volunteers are dedicated heroes to the NWTF mission,” said Ryan Boyer, NWTF district biologist for Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
“As evidence of this, you need to look no further than their recent support for research, habitat projects, equipment purchases, mentored hunts and other important outreach events. The funding from our banquet system as well as our NWTF license plate are instrumental to the success of our conservation programs delivery in Indiana.”
The federation’s conservation project award funding will be matched with $700,000 in partner or grant funds for the approved projects, representing more than a 2:1 match rate for NWTF project funding in Indiana.