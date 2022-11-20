An Indiana Conservation Officer investigation has resulted in multiple charges, fines and the first lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in state history for a West Lafayette man.
Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Nov. 10 in Warren County to a lifetime hunting suspension along with home detention, probation and payment of replacement fees stemming from an investigation by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement involving the illegal hunting of wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states.
In spring 2020, conservation officers in District 3 received information that Pusey, whose hunting privileges had been suspended since March 2019, was still hunting and taking multiple turkeys illegally in Indiana and other states.
Using advanced surveillance techniques, investigators monitored Pusey, gathering evidence of poaching in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as in Indiana, where they documented him taking four spring turkeys in 2020, two after the season closed. Officers also documented Pusey helping family and friends poach turkeys.
Search warrants were served on the man’s home, and in cooperation with the other states’ fish and wildlife law enforcement agencies, charges were field in all them.
During the search of the home, officers found that Pusey had kept the spent shotgun hulls from turkeys he had harvested, identifying the states and dates he took them. Officers documented 83 spent casings in the collection dating to 2012, including 14 dated within three months of his first suspension of hunting privileges in 2019. Four were listed by Pusey as being taken from Indiana.
Punishments for various charges from the other states included $4,125 in fines and costs and an eight-year hunting license suspension in Pennsylvania; $324 in fines and costs and an indefinite suspension in Connecticut; $700 in fines and costs and license suspension during probation in Massachusetts; $2,335 in fines and costs in Georgia; $278 in fines and costs in North Carolina; and $525 in fines and costs in Tennessee.
Pusey was charged again in February for hunting without permission and theft of a trail camera card in Warren County, which is west of Lafayette, despite the 2020 investigation and his convictions in the other states.
To report hunting or fishing violations, call Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR.
Lake Michigan in line for more Chinook salmon
Indiana DNR will increase Chinook salmon stocked in Lake Michigan by 50,000 starting in the spring, per Lake Michigan Committee agreement.
The change will increase the annual production target for Chinook from 225,000 to 275,000.
Baitfish populations have rebounded from an all-time low in the mid-2010s after lakewide stocking reductions made by all state agencies during the past decade.
Ben Dickinson, Indiana DNR’s Lake Michigan biologist, says the improved predator-prey balance in the lake allows for the increase, which should benefit anglers, but biologists will be monitoring for the need for future adjustments.
“Anglers should realize increasing stocking does increase predation pressure and may increase future risk to baitfish populations,” he said. “We will continue to closely watch the predator-prey balance to help ensure the long-term health of the fishery.”
Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently traveled to Michigan to obtain Chinook salmon eggs to meet the new production target.
“Indiana doesn’t have the infrastructure to take salmon eggs, so partnerships are crucial for our Lake Michigan program,” said Rob Ackerson, Mixsawbah hatchery manager. “We’re grateful to our Michigan DNR partners for providing us with the opportunity to obtain eggs.”
Fish from the eggs will be raised at Mixsawbah to be stocked in April. They will spend one to three years feeding in Lake Michigan before returning to their stocking sites as mature spawning adults in the fall.