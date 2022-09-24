Brad Miller, retired NBA player and former Little Brother, recently played host to the 19th annual Brad Miller Gala, Auction and Golf Outing to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana.
The three-part event began Aug. 27 with a gala and auction at Memorial Coliseum, followed by golf outings Aug. 28 at Glendarin Hills Golf Club and Aug. 29 at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville.
More than 900 community members came together to support Big Brothers Big Sisters in its youth mentorship mission at the gala. Featuring 400 silent auction showcases, the live auction included Run for the Roses Kentucky Derby tickets with luxury private transportation; showcases from live local band Wade’s World; Brickyard 200 pit passes and a meeting with Austin Dillion; and a suite at an Indianapolis Colts game.
The top-selling item of the night was a private Texas deer hunt with Miller.
Former Little Brother Ryan Hellinger gave a speech alongside his Big Brother, Vince Wirtner, just moments before Hellinger surprised the organization with a $50,000 donation.
The Sunday golf outing hosted 18 teams at Glendarin Hills Golf Club. The winning team came in with a score of 58 and was led by Tim Duncan of Big City Cars.
On Monday, 288 golfers braved stormy weather to tee off in the morning, maxing out with 26 teams in the afternoon. The team from Diversified Patterns again took home the crown with a score of 51, led by Jimmy Parker.
DNR offers free admission today for Public Lands Day
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Public Lands Day today with free admission – where entrance fees are normally charged – to Indiana state parks, state forests and recreation areas.
DNR Fish and Wildlife areas are always free.
National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort involving public lands.
Hoosiers are encouraged to help conserve Indiana’s natural resources as part of today’s celebration, the DNR said, which will have events that include hikes, pioneer activities, crafts and live bird shows.
For a complete list of programs and volunteer events, go to calendar.dnr.IN.gov.
Indiana residents can also share favorite photos of Indiana’s state parks, reservoirs, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state forests on social media. Post images using the hashtag #NPLDIN, or tag @INDNR, @INdnrstateparksandreservoirs, @INfishandwildlife or @INdnrforestry on Facebook, @INdnrnews on Twitteror @Indianadnr on Instagram.
Pokagon hosts workshop for naturalists next month
Pokagon State Park and the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a workshop Oct. 15 at the park for master naturalists and those interested in joining the program.
The workshop is part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Indiana Master Naturalist program.
Sign-in will be at 8:30 a.m. with the event beginning at 9 a.m.
The workshop will feature two presentations. St. Joseph County Parks interpretive naturalist Jan McGowan will discuss ways that nature prepares for winter, then lead participants on a birding outing. Participants should dress for the weather and bring binoculars.
Kate Sanders, a resource specialist with the Indiana Department of Agriculture, will discuss native plants across seasons and how they can be included in a garden.
Space is limited, and advance registration is required by contacting Aimee Wentworth at aimee.wentworth@in.nacdnet.net or 260-665-3211, ext. 3, by Oct. 5.
For more information on the IMN program, go to indianamasternaturalist.org.
Pokagon State Park is at 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola.