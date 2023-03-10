An Indiana Master Naturalist course will be held at Pokagon State Park from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning April 19 and running through June 10.
There will also be three Saturday sessions, each running from 8:30 a.m. to noon, on April 22, May 13 and June 10. The classes are open to adults, and participation is limited. Registration is due March 24.
The Indiana Master Naturalist program provides experts on the state’s natural resources. Topics will include wildflower and tree identification, geology and wildlife. The course will be hosted by Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District and Pokagon State Park.
At the end of the course, participants who meet the requirements will receive an IMN certificate. Participants must attend eight of the 10 sessions, pass a series of open-note quizzes at the end of each session with a score of 70% and complete 24 hours of volunteer work – 12 of which must be in Indiana – with a state or local natural resources organization.
There is a $120 registration fee, which includes field guides, the IMN certification fee and other materials. To sign up, contact Aimee Wentworth at steubenswcd@gmail.com or 260-665-3211, ext. 3. For more information on the IMN program, go to indianamasternaturalist.org.
Pokagon State Park (on.IN.gov/pokagonsp) is at 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola.
Forestry education planned for teachers
Indiana educators are encouraged to apply for the Natural Resources Teacher Institute, which will be June 19-23 at the Forestry Training Center at Morgan-Monroe State Forest.
Hosted by the Indiana DNR Division of Forestry and Purdue University Forestry and Natural Resources, this weeklong immersive professional development program will provide educators with the knowledge, skills and tools to effectively teach their students about forest ecology, research and management in Indiana.
There is no cost to participants, and meals and housing are also provided.
Daily activities include visiting public and private forest sites, touring forest industry facilities and exploring forestry research through the Hardwood Ecosystem Experiment.
Up to 18 educators will be accepted to participate. Participants must be available to attend all days of the program and fully participate in activities.
Participants will earn Professional Growth Points, as well as receive Project Learning Tree and Leopold Education Project curriculum materials, a forestry tool kit, Indiana-specific field guides and a stipend for developing and implementing a lesson plan.
To apply or receive more information, contact Donna Rogler, NRTI coordinator, at treeladyin@gmail.com or 317-402-2624.
JG calling for more recreation experiences
Fishing and hunting are enjoyed by young and old, male and female, but that is not the only pastime for residents of northeast Indiana. Bird watching, hiking, camping and all manner of sports activities are done daily.
The Journal Gazette would like to showcase all manner of recreational activities on the weekly Recreation page.
The Journal Gazette’s Outdoors Experience feature lends a forum for readers to share their love of all things outdoors, or indoors, with their neighbors.
If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.